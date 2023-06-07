Prince Harry should stay out of politics

Elizabeth Cook's court artist sketch of the Duke of Sussex giving evidence during the phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers - Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

In the High Court this week, the Duke of Sussex said many startling things. To me, though, the most extraordinary of all his remarks came in his witness statement. The UK Government, he disgustedly declared, is “at rock bottom”.

Well, perhaps it is. I can’t help but wonder, though, what precisely the state of the UK Government has got to do with phone hacking, which, as I understood it, is what this court case is meant to be about. And, for that matter, what has the state of the UK Government got to do with him, a prince living over 5,000 miles away in California?

Even by his standards, it does seem a surprising outburst. In my view, there’s only one possible explanation for it.

When he decided to abandon his Royal duties, we knew he was searching for a new role. And now he’s found it. He wants to be a political commentator.

No, I didn’t see it coming, either. Traditionally, members of the Royal family tend not to express opinions on politics. Indeed, they make every effort to avoid doing so. They believe that, for those in their position, expressing political opinions is wholly inappropriate.

Evidently, though, the Duke no longer considers himself to be bound by this convention. And, as a result, he feels free to eviscerate Rishi Sunak’s Government as brutally as any Guardian columnist. (Not that the Duke would ever actually go to work at the Guardian. He’d feel terribly out of place there. For one thing, he’s nowhere near as posh as the rest of the staff.)

Anyway, I’m sure I speak for all of the Duke’s many admirers when I wish him the very best of luck in his new career in political commentary. I look forward with great interest to reading his considered analysis of the Affordable Housing (Conversion of Commercial Property) Bill, and the row over Labour’s candidate selection for the North East mayoralty.

Nonetheless, I would offer him a brief word of caution. In the same passage of his witness statement, or op-ed, the Duke loftily proclaims that “democracy fails when your press fails to scrutinise and hold the government accountable, and instead choose to get into bed with them”.

Noble sentiments. But, in this particular context, total nonsense.

After all, if the Duke thinks our Government is “at rock bottom”, it’s presumably because of the myriad scandals it’s mired in, from partygate to the Lockdown Files. But the Duke only knows about these scandals because the press exposed them.

A press that was “in bed with” the Government wouldn’t keep printing stories that hurt the Government. Unless, that is, the Government is full of depraved masochists who get a special thrill out of being humiliated.

If so, that sounds like another juicy scandal. Perhaps California’s budding new political commentator could cover it in his next column.

