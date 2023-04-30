Prince Harry ‘to stay just 24 hours for the King’s Coronation’

The Duke of Sussex's visit to the UK for his father's Coronation will be short, an insider has said - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex is expected to spend just 24 hours in Britain for a whistlestop visit to watch his father’s Coronation.

It is understood that he will watch King Charles III be crowned at the Westminster Abbey service next weekend, before flying back to the US in time for his son Archie’s fourth birthday - which his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, is hosting.

According to The Sun on Sunday, an insider said: “He’ll be in and out of the UK in 24 hours.”

The comments come amid speculation over how long the Duke had intended to stay in London over the Coronation weekend.

The May 6 ceremony lasts between 11am and 1pm. His short stay also casts doubt over the potential for private reconciliation meetings between the Royal family.

Details of his travel plans have not been made public due to security reasons.

However, it has been reported that he will arrive in London on Friday and could return to Santa Barbara airport in California, which is around 14 miles from his home, by private jet later that day.

Earlier this month, it emerged that the Duke would attend the Coronation alone, while his wife remains in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

It means a prolonged absence from public events for the Duchess, who has not been seen at any events for this year and was notably absent from her husband’s promotional tour for his controversial memoir.

His visit to the UK comes amid fractious tensions with the Royal family following the publication of Spare.

Relations with his brother remain fraught, with the Prince of Wales understood to feel deeply betrayed by the many personal family revelations the Duke has made in his memoir, as well as in various interviews.

However, royal sources have previously said that the Duke’s decision to attend the Coronation had pleased the King, who was keen to have the support of both his sons at the ceremony.

There has been growing speculation that the pair may even have spoken in recent weeks, amid growing hopes of a reconciliation with his father.

Although he had been holding out for peace talks with his family, the Duke had decided to attend the Coronation regardless.

“It is about showing up, showing support and being there for his father,” one source told The Telegraph earlier this month.

“It was a very personal decision, not a PR one.”

The Duke is expected to fly in for the service at Westminster Abbey and will not attend the Coronation concert or any other linked events.

As a non-working member of the Royal family, he would not be invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

It is believed that he will stay at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, on Friday, although he could potentially join other royals at Buckingham Palace.