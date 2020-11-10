Prince Harry ‘to be special guest at Stand Up For Heroes event in US’

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly set to take part in the Stand Up For Heroes comedy event in the US to help raise money for military veterans.

Harry will appear virtually as a special guest for the televised show, which is being held online for the first time.

Celebrities taking part include Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, and actor Ray Romano.

Hosted by Jon Stewart, the annual fundraiser is held in partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

The Foundation’s website said the night will “highlight inspiring moments, memorable surprises, and stories of resilience while recognizing the men and women who have served in our nation’s military”.

It is not known in what way Harry, who served in the Army for a decade, will feature in the show, which has been billed as a “night of hope, healing and laughter”.

The duke founded the Invictus Games sporting competition for injured servicemen and women in 2014.

He is now living in California with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and their young son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. The couple stepped down from royal duties earlier this year.

Harry and Meghan visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery to pay his respects on Remembrance Sunday this past weekend.

A spokesman for the duke has yet to comment.

The show will be broadcast in the US and online on November 18.