Prince Harry Speaks Out on King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis for First Time: 'I Love My Family'

"The fact that I was able to get on a plane, go and see him, and spend any time with him - I’m grateful for that," the Duke of Sussex said

Taylor Hill/WireImage; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Prince Harry and King Charles

Prince Harry is speaking out about his father King Charles for the first time since the monarch announced his cancer diagnosis and the Duke of Sussex flew to the U.K. to be by his side.

Harry, who is in Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations alongside wife Meghan Markle, spoke with Good Morning America's Will Reeve, the son of the late Superman star Christopher Reeve, about how his father is doing.

When asked how he first learned about his father's cancer diagnosis, Harry replied, "I spoke to him. And I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could."

“Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane, go and see him, and spend any time with him — I’m grateful for that," Harry said in the interview, which aired Friday morning.

When asked about his outlook on the state of his father's health, he said, "That stays between me and him."

As for whether King Charles' diagnosis could have a "reunifying effect" on the royal family, Harry, who is connecting with Invictus Games competitors and their families this week, said: "Yeah, I'm sure. Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together.”

Andrew Chin/Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia.

Harry spent about a day in the U.K. last week. He flew to his home country to see his father after Buckingham Palace announced that the King, 75, was diagnosed with cancer. PEOPLE understands that King Charles personally informed his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as other family members, about the diagnosis before the public announcement. While Charles has not revealed the type of cancer he has, the palace has said it is not prostate cancer (following his recent procedure for an enlarged prostate).

Story continues

The father and son are believed to have had a brief private meeting at Clarence House last Tuesday before the King and Queen Camilla left London for Sandringham. The reunion marked Prince Harry and King Charles’ first meeting since the coronation ceremony in May 2023, for which the Duke of Sussex also made a similarly quick solo trip to the U.K.

"That is good," a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Hopefully [Harry] will bring the grandchildren at some point too, as that would be lovely for all of them."

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage King Charles and Prince Harry in 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to Meghan's home state of California after they stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020 and ultimately settled in Montecito. Although Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. on several occasions, he rarely reunites with King Charles or other family members.

Prince Harry laid bare the painful rift between himself and his family in the pages of his memoir, Spare, released in Jan. 2022.

A year later, “absolutely nothing has changed,” author Omid Scobie told PEOPLE in the fall. The hurt and anger between Prince William and Prince Harry, in particular, has now hardened into something colder and more immovable, said Scobie: indifference.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, Canada.

“I saw Harry’s release of Spare as his last attempt at telling his family how he’s felt for years,” said Scobie, who chronicles the breakdown of the royal family in his book Endgame. “Because clearly there’s never been an open enough forum to have these conversations or share these feelings."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In writing Endgame, “I was talking to a source quite early on in the process, and they called Harry a ‘defector’ and said that was William’s view,” Scobie said. “These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.