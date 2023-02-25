Prince Harry plans 'intimate' chat with Spare readers

Prince Harry - PA Wire

The Duke of Sussex is to take part in an “intimate” live-streamed conversation and Q&A with members of the public to promote his memoir, Spare.

The virtual event will be hosted by the book’s publisher, Penguin Random House, next Saturday, March 4.

Prince Harry will join Gabor Maté, the Hungarian- Canadian physician and best selling author of The Myth of Normal, Trauma, Illness and Healing in a Toxic Culture, for the event.

The pair will have an “intimate conversation as they discuss living with loss and the importance of personal healing,” according to the publisher.

It will be followed by a question and answer session with the audience.

The event will be live and will not be available later as a recording. Tickets can be purchased for £17 each via a new website princeharrymemoir.com. The price includes a copy of Spare. Attendees are also given the option to purchase Mr Mate’s book.

Ticket holders are offered the chance to submit a question which may be answered live.

It comes amid increasing speculation over whether the Duke will attend his father’s coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, with or without his wife; Meghan.

The publication of Spare only serves to deepen the rift with his family as it was used to make a series of personal revelations and allegations.

Spare book - Getty

The talk follows a series of interviews Prince Harry conducted with various broadcasters in the US.

Both the King and Prince William were blindsided by the allegations and revelations Harry made in his memoir, Spare, and in his accompanying interviews.

As a result, many members of the Royal family were said to have lost all trust in the Duke and were “wary” of talking to him in case their words were repeated in television interviews or his next book, sources revealed.

Asked last month whether he was planning to attend the coronation, Prince Harry told ITV News anchor Tom Bradby: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then, but you know, the door is always open, the ball is in their court.

"There is a lot to be discussed and I really hope they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

He insisted that such conversations would have to be based on trust, amid concern they could be leaked to the media.