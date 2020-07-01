Prince Harry shows his support for a new HIV awareness initiative

Photo credit: Ben A. Pruchnie - Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

The Duke of Sussex has sent a message of support to his close friend, Welsh rugby player Gareth Thomas, regarding the new HIV initiative, Tackle HIV.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The program, spearheaded by Thomas, aims to show people the everyday realities of living with HIV in the year 2020 and erase the social stigmas that still surround the virus. The Tackle HIV Instagram account shared Prince Harry's message of support.

"It has been amazing to see how much progress has been made in the fight against HIV. Since I started campaigning on this issue I have been honoured to spend time with people who are leading this charge," wrote Harry.

"Thanks to them, we have moved from a time of social panic and hatred, to a time when the public come out into the streets to cheer for Gareth, a man living openly with HIV, as he cycled the length of Britain. But this progress hides how far we still have to go," continued the duke.

"Stigma, misunderstanding and discrimination remain the greatest barriers to defeating this virus. I hope everyone is inspired by 'Alfie', and will support him and the Tackle HIV campaign to improve understanding of it, and better support people who are living with it."

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

Story continues

SIGN UP

Plus, sign up here to get Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like