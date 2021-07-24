Prince Harry will only release one book as part of publishing deal

Prince Harry (Getty Images)

Prince Harry will only release one memoir as part of a publishing deal with Penguin Random House.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex refuted claims made in news reports that he would release four books, including one after the Queen dies.

They said: “Contrary to false media reports, there is only one memoir planned by The Duke of Sussex and it’s scheduled to be published in late 2022 as was announced earlier this week by Penguin Random House.”

The book will coincide with the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

It will focus on Harry’s “lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day”.

Last month Meghan published her first children’s book, The Bench, which was inspired by Harry’s relationship with the couple’s son Archie.

The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William are said to be anxious about the impact on the monarchy of Harry’s memoir in which is is set to share “mistakes and lessons learned”.

Earlier this year Meghan revealed she had suicidal thoughts as she struggled with as a senior royal in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry said that none of his relatives spoke out in support of his wife following racism he said she faced in the media.

He also said his father Prince Charles had stopped taking his calls and had cut him off financially.

