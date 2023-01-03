Prince Harry says he wants ‘a family, not an institution’ in first glimpse of ITV interview

Ellie Muir
·2 min read

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about the fraught relationships he has with his brother and father, in a preview clip of his forthcoming interview with ITV.

The interview will air on ITV’s News at Ten with presenter Tom Bradby, just days before Harry’s memoir Spare is published on 10 January.

In the clip, Harry is seen discussing the alleged treatment he and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, also referred to in their six-part Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

“I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back,” he says, continuing: “It never needed to be this way.”

He also refers to the “leaking and the planting” of evidence that was previously mentioned in Harry & Meghan.

The Duke also opens up about how he wants a “family, not an institution”.

In a similar sentiment to that portrayed in the Netflix series, Harry claims that he and Meghan have been portrayed as “villains” and while “they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile”. It is unclear who he is referring to when he says “they”.

Filmed in California where the duke now lives with Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, the interview promises to go into “unprecedented depth and detail” about his life in and outside the royal family.

Meanwhile, Harry tells CBS's Anderson Cooper of the “betrayal” by Buckingham Palace while speaking on the 60 Minutes programme.

In the extract, Harry claims: “Every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife.

Harry has said that ‘silence is betrayal’ (Getty)
Harry has said that ‘silence is betrayal’ (Getty)

“The family motto is 'never complain, never explain', but it's just a motto.

“They (Buckingham Palace) will feed or have a conversation with a correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it, they will say they have reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

“But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So when we're being told for the last six years, 'we can't put a statement out to protect you', but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”

The “personal and emotional” memoir Spare, which has been ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer, will be released by Penguin Random House on 10 January.

A source claiming to have knowledge of the book has said the book will be particularly “tough” on William.

With additional reporting from PA

Latest Stories

  • What Raptors management have to figure out in 2023

    Imman Adan, Oren Weisfeld and Amit Mann discuss decisions and additions they would like to see from Raptors management in 2023. Listen to the full episode looking at New Year's resolutions for Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes and more on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Hughes, Hischier lead Devils past Penguins 4-2

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and Nico Hischier added a short-handed goal, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Friday. New Jersey is 19-3-2 when Hischier records a point and 11-4-1 when Hughes scores. Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who had dropped two in a row. New Jersey has two wins in its last 10 games overall. “It was a really good effort by our top guys,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “When you start winning hockey games, your top guy

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Huberdeau breaks tie in third, Flames beat Kraken 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Calgary has been waiting for Jonathan Huberdeau to start scoring points the same way he did a season ago. Maybe a winning goal will be what Huberdeau and the Flames needed. Huberdeau broke a tie with eight minutes left in the third period with his seventh goal of the season and Calgary beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night. “We all know what he’s capable of and we all know his numbers from last year and all that kind of stuff,” Calgary defenceman Rasmus Andersson said. “T

  • Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

    HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's

  • Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch. Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its thi

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Edwards scores 29, short-handed Wolves beat Nuggets 124-111

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, including 15 in the third quarter to help Minnesota withstand a push by Denver, and the Timberwolves held on for a 124-111 win against the Nuggets on Monday. Jaden McDaniels had 21 points and Kyle Anderson added 19 for Minnesota, which snapped a six-game losing streak and won its fourth in a row against Denver. With Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic leading the way, the Nuggets made their push early in the third. But Edwards answered the call, sco

  • Big dunk leaves rim crooked, delays Celtics-Nuggets game

    DENVER (AP) — The rim was bent, nobody seemed to know how to fix it and for 35 minutes Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players struggled to stay warm in a bizarre scene Sunday night that left Celtics star Jaylen Brown fuming. Boston's Robert Williams III seemed to be the culprit, after he hung on the rim following a thunderous dunk with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter. Soon after, that rim was leaning a bit to the left. “I didn't know I did it until my teammates started blaming me,” Williams s

  • Camouflaged cameraman a hit at world juniors: 'I have the best seat in the house'

    HALIFAX — The last thing Nathan Eidse wants — and he makes this abundantly clear — is to be in the spotlight. And yet there he is. Every TV timeout, every goal celebration, every victory, every defeat. Dressed head-to-toe in white, the camouflaged cameraman on skates is front and centre at the world junior men's hockey championship inside Halifax's Scotiabank Centre. "It's not lost on me that I have the best seat in the house," Eidse said between two recent games. "It's pretty neat to be in the

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend

  • Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Mathurin, Hield lead hot Pacers past Raptors122-114

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory on Monday. Myles Turner had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight assists for the Pacers. Gary Trent Jr. scored 32 points and Pascal Siakam had 26 for Toronto. Scottie Barnes added 23. Indiana's bench outscored Toronto's reserves 54-7. The second unit included Mathurin, T

  • Bedard sets 5 records, posts OT winner as Canada tops Slovakia, advances to world junior semis

    Connor Bedard made one opponent miss. And another. And another. The breathtaking 17-year-old then calmly slid the puck home to set off wild celebrations and send his country to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship. Bedard scored at 5:17 of overtime on a brilliant, jaw-dropping individual effort Monday as the tournament hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3. WATCH l Bedard scores OT winner in historic night to lead Canada past Slovakia: The extraordinary talent deked his way past three Sl

  • Turner, Haliburton help Pacers beat Paul, Clippers 131-130

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this season, in his return to Indianapolis and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Leonard missed a 3-pointer from the right wing that would have tied the game at 13