Prince Harry says he wants ‘a family, not an institution’ in first glimpse of ITV interview

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about the fraught relationships he has with his brother and father, in a preview clip of his forthcoming interview with ITV.

The interview will air on ITV’s News at Ten with presenter Tom Bradby, just days before Harry’s memoir Spare is published on 10 January.

In the clip, Harry is seen discussing the alleged treatment he and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, also referred to in their six-part Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

“I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back,” he says, continuing: “It never needed to be this way.”

He also refers to the “leaking and the planting” of evidence that was previously mentioned in Harry & Meghan.

The Duke also opens up about how he wants a “family, not an institution”.

In a similar sentiment to that portrayed in the Netflix series, Harry claims that he and Meghan have been portrayed as “villains” and while “they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile”. It is unclear who he is referring to when he says “they”.

Filmed in California where the duke now lives with Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, the interview promises to go into “unprecedented depth and detail” about his life in and outside the royal family.

Meanwhile, Harry tells CBS's Anderson Cooper of the “betrayal” by Buckingham Palace while speaking on the 60 Minutes programme.

In the extract, Harry claims: “Every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife.

Harry has said that ‘silence is betrayal’ (Getty)

“The family motto is 'never complain, never explain', but it's just a motto.

“They (Buckingham Palace) will feed or have a conversation with a correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it, they will say they have reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

“But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So when we're being told for the last six years, 'we can't put a statement out to protect you', but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”

The “personal and emotional” memoir Spare, which has been ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer, will be released by Penguin Random House on 10 January.

A source claiming to have knowledge of the book has said the book will be particularly “tough” on William.

With additional reporting from PA