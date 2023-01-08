Prince Harry Says Prince William Didn't Dissuade Him from Marrying Meghan Markle: 'He Aired Some Concerns'

Stephanie Petit
·4 min read

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry says his brother Prince William "aired some concerns" about his relationship with Meghan Markle "very early on."

Promoting his book Spare in an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby that aired on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex recalled how Prince William and Kate Middleton reacted to his new romance with Meghan — who was an American actress who was divorced and biracial.

"Some of the things that my brother and sister-in-law — some of the way that they were acting or behaving definitely felt to me as though, unfortunately, that stereotyping was causing a bit of a barrier to them really sort of, you know, introducing or welcoming her in," Harry, 38, said.

When Bradby asked if Prince Harry if his older brother tried to dissuade him from marrying Meghan, Harry said William "never did that."

"No, he never tried to dissuade me from marrying Megan, but he aired some concerns, very early on and said, you know, this is gonna be really hard for you," Harry recalled. "And I still to this day, I don't truly understand which part of what he was talking about. But maybe, you know, maybe he predicted what the British press's reaction was gonna be."

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn
Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Christmas 2017

Prince Harry told Bradby that while there was always love for his brother, there was also "separation."

"The older-younger sort of sibling rivalry as such — now is only really becoming, uh, I guess real to me. Like, so, okay. For instance, I talk about the relationship between William, myself at Eton. Yeah. And the fact that he didn't really want to know me," Harry said. "And you know, as a younger brother, that sucks. It's like, come on. Like you left me at Ludgrove, and now I'm here at Eaton. Like, hey, let's, now we're the same school, let's go. Um, and he didn't want anything to do with me. And that hurt at the time."

Prince Harry said he is now observing the sibling relationship between his own children, 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old Lilibet Diana.

"But now, well, the gap between me and William was very similar to Archie and Lili," he said. "And to see Lili obsessed with Archie and Archie like, no, no, Lily, I need my space. I need my space now. I get it. I get the, I get how irritating the younger sibling can be to the older sibling. But in the moment of the time, I didn't, I didn't really grasp that. I didn't really realize it. But yes, I've always loved my brother. And I think what would be quite shocking or surprising to people is that after our mother died, we were on different paths. Right? Two individuals who experienced a very similar traumatic experience, but dealt with it in two very different ways."

Prince William and Prince Harry
Daniel Leavl-Olivas-Pool Getty Images Prince William and Prince Harry

In Spare, an extract of which was published by The Guardian last week, Prince Harry claims he was physically attacked by Prince William in 2019.

According to the report, Harry said the incident began when William, 40, called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive." Harry replied that his brother was simply "parrot[ing of] the press narrative" about his wife.

Prince Harry book
PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'

"He set down (his glass of) water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast," Harry wrote of the altercation at his London home, according to the report.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

In the ITV interview, Prince Harry said of the feud, "I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years. I saw this red mist in [William] — he wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to."

