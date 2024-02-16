Prince Harry Says Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Have “an Incredible Sense of Humor”

“I’m just grateful to be a dad.”

Getty Images

Prince Harry is a proud dad and can’t help but talk about how his two children with wife Meghan Markle — four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet — are growing up.

Harry spoke about his adorable son and daughter duo on February 16 during an appearance on Good Morning America alongside wife Meghan Markle from the ​​Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations and revealed that their two kids make them laugh often.

At first, when Harry was asked what he’s like as a father, he jokingly replied, "I can't tell you. That's classified. It's top secret!"

Getty Images

He later continued, "No, the kids are doing great. The kids are growing up like all kids do, very, very fast. They've both got an incredible sense of humor and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do. I'm just grateful to be a dad."

Elsewhere during the interview, Harry discussed heading home to England “as soon as I could” to see King Charles amid his recent cancer diagnosis.

“Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane, go and see him, and spend any time with him — I’m grateful for that," he told the morning news show, adding that he has "other trips planned that would take me to the U.K. or back to the U.K., so I'll stop in and see my family again."



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.