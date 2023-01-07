Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Regretted the Outfit She Wore to Meet Queen Elizabeth

She wasn't exactly prepared.

Being introduced to your significant other's family for the first time can be stressful. And when your future in-laws happen to be royalty and you're not prepared for said meeting? Multiply that feeling of uneasiness by a thousand. 

Just ask Meghan Markle, who met Queen Elizabeth with very little notice — so much so, that she didn't even have time to change her clothes. Prince Harry wrote in his new book Spare that Meghan seemingly regretted the outfit she wore to meet the queen for the first time in October 2016.

The meeting, Harry says, wasn't planned and that the couple wasn't exactly dressed for the occasion. Harry and Meghan were headed to lunch at Royal Lodge with Sarah Ferguson when the Duke of Sussex "got word" that his grandmother was stopping by "on her way from church back to the castle.”

When they arrived at the estate, Harry saw the queen was wearing a “brightly colored dress and matching hat,” which was in stark contrast to Meghan's ultra-casual outfit. “I could see Meg regretting her jeans and black sweater,” Harry wrote in his book. “I was also regretting my shabby trousers. We didn’t plan, I wanted to tell granny, but she was busy asking about Meg’s visit.”

Fashion faux-pas aside, Harry said the meeting went well. “After twenty minutes, Granny announced she had to be going … She locked eyes with Meg, gave a wave and a warm smile.”

Meghan previously opened up about the pressure she felt after learning that she would meet Queen Elizabeth within a moment's notice during her and Harry's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. "It's surreal. It wasn't like some big moment of like, 'Now you're going to meet my grandmother," Meghan recalled. "I didn't know I was going to meet her until moments before. We were in the car, and we were going to Royal Lodge for lunch. And he's like, 'Oh my grandmother's here, she's gonna be there after church.'"

She continued, "And I remember we were in the car and we were driving up and he's like 'You know how to curtsy right?' And I just thought it was a joke," adding: "Now, I'm starting to realize this is a big deal."

