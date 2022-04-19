Prince Harry says he’s ‘making sure’ Queen is ‘protected’ and has ‘the right people around her’

(Getty Images for the Invictus Ga)

Prince Harry has revealed that he took the opportunity to make sure that his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, is “protected” and has the “right people around her” during his and Meghan Markle’s recent visit.

The Duke of Sussex discussed his and the Duchess of Sussex’s secret visit to the UK to see the 95-year-old monarch during an interview with the Today Show’s Hoda Kotb from The Netherlands, where the royal is attending the fifth Invictus Games.

During a clip of the interview shared Tuesday on NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt, Harry was asked how it felt to be reunited with the Queen.

In response, the royal said that it was “great” to see his grandmother, and that he made sure she was “protected” during the visit.

“I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected, and got the right people around her,” Harry said.

More follows…