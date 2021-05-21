Prince Harry Says What Happened With Meghan Markle "All Comes Back to The Same People"

In a clip from the new AppleTV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry reveals that he could see history repeating itself for his family and wife Megan Markle, comparing the media's scrutiny and obsession with Markle to that of his mother Princess Diana's, which ultimately led to her death.

"My biggest regret is not making more of stance earlier on in my relationship with my wife and calling out the racism when I did," he said. "History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn't white. And now look what's happened. You wanna talk about history repeating itself? They're not gonna stop until she dies. It's incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life. Like, the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry."

He goes on to say that he wants to do different for his children, something his father Prince Charles did not try to do.

"And my father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, 'Well it was like that for me, so it's gonna be like that for you.' That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered that doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, so everything you can to make sure that whatever experiences, negative experiences that you had that you can make it right for your kids."

He also opened up about not being allowed to get help or leave the family, even when things got so bad that Markle wanted to end her life.

"There was no option to leave," he said. "Eventually when I made that decision for my family, I was still told 'You can't do this.' And it's like 'Well, how bad does it have to get until I am allowed to do this?' Where she was going to end her life. And shouldn't have to get to that."

He added, "We chose to put our mental health first. That's what we're doing, and that's what we'll continue to do."

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text Crisis Text Line at 741-741.