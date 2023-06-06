Prince Harry says Government is at ‘rock bottom’ in witness statement

Prince Harry - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

The Duke of Sussex has made an extraordinary intervention into politics, claiming that the Government is at “rock bottom”.

Prince Harry, 38, used the witness statement he lodged in a High Court case against a tabloid newspaper to liken the state of the Government to that of the press.

The 55-page statement was released on Tuesday as he began giving evidence in the case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking.

The Duke, who is pursuing a separate legal action against the Government over his security arrangements, broke with ancient convention by wading into politics, something the monarchy has historically sought to avoid.

“Our country is judged globally by the state of our press and our Government – both of which I believe are at rock bottom,” he said.

“Democracy fails when your press fails to scrutinise and hold the Government accountable, and instead choose to get into bed with them so they can ensure the status quo.”

He also says he long believed that stories questioning whether James Hewitt was his father were intended to help oust him from the royal family.

The Duke made history on Tuesday as he became the first senior member of the Royal family to give evidence in court in 132 years when he took to the witness stand in Court 15 in the Rolls Building, the modern wing of the Royal Courts of Justice.

He was invited to take the oath before beginning a highly anticipated one-and-a-half days of cross examination, in which he will seek to justify his claim that Mirror journalists used criminal means to obtain stories.

He said he was “only too pleased” to subject himself to cross examination, claiming that the “cowardice” of the reporters who were not giving evidence spoke volumes.

The Duke used his 25,538-word statement to launch another excoriating attack on journalism, a profession he said needed to be “saved” by exposing those who had “stolen or hijacked the privileges and powers of the press”.

He described the media as an “unbelievably dangerous place”, claiming that even the Government was “scared of alienating” newspapers “because position is power”.

‘How much more blood will stain their typing fingers?’

In his most outspoken claim to date, he suggested that journalists had blood on their hands.

“Trolls react and mobilise to stories they create,” he said. “People have died as a result, and people will continue to kill themselves by suicide when they can’t see any other way out.

“How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness?”

The Duke insisted that he was not bringing the claim because he hated the tabloids, but to properly hold those people to account, describing tabloid behaviour as “utterly vile”.

He said members of the Royal family were cast in specific roles, blaming his own errant behaviour on the press.

As a teenager, he said he had played up to his own roles of “thicko”, “drug taker”, “cheat” and “underage drinker”, believing that he “may as well ‘do the crime’, so to speak”.

He admitted that many of the stories that form the crux of his case were true - but also that he had no idea how they were obtained.

He said many stories felt suspicious, but offered no conclusive evidence about unlawful information gathering.

On Tuesday, David Sherborne, the Duke’s barrister, told the judge that he should infer stories were obtained unlawfully even if there was no proof, because the journalists who wrote them were not giving evidence.

In his statement, the Duke largely focused on his relationship with Chelsy Davy, who he met in 2004, naming her 126 times. He blamed the media for Ms Davy’s eventual decision that “a royal life was not for her”.

The Duke also revealed that he had come to realise his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, was not paranoid but “fearful of what was actually happening to her”.

Comparing himself and his experiences to hers, he added: “Now I know that I was the same.”

Harry ‘determined’ to hold Piers Morgan accountable

The Duke quoted from letters his mother sent to Michael Barrymore, the TV personality, between March and June 1997, when she expressed concern about the Daily Mirror’s knowledge of their “secret” meetings - a time when Piers Morgan was editor of the newspaper.

He said: “The thought of Piers Morgan and his band of journalists earwigging into my mother’s private and sensitive messages (in the same way as they have me) and then having given her a ‘nightmare time’ three months prior to her death in Paris, makes me feel physically sick and even more determined to hold those responsible, including Mr Morgan, accountable for their vile and entirely unjustified behaviour.”

The Duke alleged that as a consequence of bringing the claim, he and his wife Meghan had been “subjected to a barrage of horrific personal attacks and intimidation” from Mr Morgan.

He added that this was “presumably in retaliation and in the hope that I will back down, before being able to hold him properly accountable for his unlawful activity towards both me and my mother during his editorship”.

Harry believed paternity rumours were designed to ‘oust’ him from family

He revealed that he had spent years believing that the “numerous” stories focused on a rumour that James Hewitt, an Army Major, was his biological father, were designed to “oust” him from the Royal family.

He only learnt that his mother met Mr Hewitt after he was born in 2014, he said.

A story published in The People in December 2002 concerned a plot to steal a sample of his DNA to test his parentage.

The Duke said: “At the time, when I was 18 years old and had lost my mother just six years earlier, stories such as this felt very damaging and very real to me. They were hurtful, mean and cruel. I was always left questioning the motives behind the stories.

“Were the newspapers keen to put doubt into the minds of the public so I might be ousted from the Royal family?”

Duke feared being ‘expelled’ from Eton after drug use stories

He revealed that a story published in January 2002 concerning his drug use at Eton led to fears that he would be expelled

The story, which revealed that he smoked cannabis spliffs, had a “huge impact” on his life, he said.

“Eton had a zero drugs policy in place, and I was extremely worried I was going to be expelled,” he said.

One story, published in The People in December 2003, revealed a private disagreement between the Duke and his brother, Prince William, about whether to meet up with Paul Burrell, their mother’s former butler, “to stop him selling more Diana secrets”.

The Duke admitted that he would have used the phrase “two-face s—” to describe Mr Burrell - as stated in the newspaper’s headline - which “could have been lifted directly from a voicemail I had left”.

He said that by this point, he had made up his mind about the kind of person he thought Mr Burrell was and was firmly against meeting him.

“Both my brother and I had very strong feelings about how indiscrete Paul had proven to be with the way he had sold our mother’s possessions and how he had given numerous interviews about her,” he said.

“We firmly believed that she would have expected some privacy in death, especially from someone she had trusted, and we were so upset at the way he was behaving – I didn’t want to hear his reasons for it.

“Therefore, our disagreement over to how to handle the situation going forward was not something I wanted splashed across the defendant’s newspapers, and I have no idea how the Defendant’s journalists obtained the information within the article.”

An article published in the Daily Mirror on September 16, 2002 was based on an interview he gave to mark his 18th birthday - an event the Duke said was “obviously an ideal occasion for anyone listening into my private messages to continue to do so”.

He did not explain how or why he thought the story was sourced illegally.

Even a short story about Harry achieving a “top grade pass” at Sandhurst was singled out for criticism, as he said that having his achievements laid out made him feel “uncomfortable”.

The Duke admitted that he could not recall the circumstances surrounding the story and whether it was discussed within the “institution” - which may have briefed it.

Queen Elizabeth secretly sent aide to support Harry on Australia trip

Elsewhere, the Duke lifted the lid on the inner workings of the Royal family, as he revealed that Queen Elizabeth had secretly sent an assistant private secretary to Noosa - an Australian resort where he took a holiday during his gap year.

“I only learnt recently that the Queen had asked one of her assistant private secretaries to fly out to Noosa and take a house down the road from where I was staying, without me knowing,” he said.

“She was concerned about the extent of the coverage of my trip and wanted someone I knew to be nearby, in case I needed support.”

He said he was “unclear” how anyone had known he was there.

The Duke introduced himself as the fifth in line to the throne, “born into the British Royal family on 15 September 1984, to my father King Charles III, and my mother Diana, Princess of Wales”.

He noted that he no longer had a role within the institution, but said that as a member of the Royal family, and as “a soldier upholding important values”, he felt a responsibility to “expose this criminal activity in the name of public interest”.

He added: “The country and the British public deserve to know the depths of what was actually happening then, and indeed now. We will be better off for it.”

