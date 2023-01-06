Prince Harry drove through tunnel where Diana died at same speed of 65mph in bid for ‘closure’

Amber Raiken
·5 min read

Prince Harry has revealed that he asked his chaffeur to drive through the Paris tunnel where his mother Princess Diana died in 1997, at the same speed of 65mph her car had been travelling at before the crash that killed her.

The Duke of Sussex reflected on finding closure after his mother’s death in his new memoir, Spare, according to People. In an excerpt shared by the publication, Harry wrote about attending the 2007 Rugby World Cup semi final in Paris when he was 23 years old. While there, he spoke to his chauffeur about the tunnel in Paris where his mother was being driven through when her car crashed.

“The World Cup provided me with a driver, and on my first night in the City of Light I asked him if he knew the tunnel where my mother…” he wrote. “I watched his eyes in the rearview, growing large. The tunnel is called Pont de l’Alma, I told him. Yes, yes. He knew it.”

Harry, who was 12-years-old when Diana died, went on to explain how he asked the driver to “go through the tunnel” at precisely “65 miles per hour”.

“The exact speed Mummy’s car had supposedly been driving, according to police, at the time of the crash,” he continued. “Not 120 miles per hour, as the press originally reported.”

The royal then wrote about how the driver and person in the passenger seat, who was described as “Billy the Rock” both agreed to the drive. According to Harry, Billy had also said that “if the driver ever revealed to another human that we’d asked him to do this, we’d find him and there would be hell to pay”.

He then reflected on the significance of this tunnel and the night of his mother’s death. Diana famously died in a car crash at 36 years old, which has been famously blamed on the paparazzi who had been following the princess while she drove through Paris. The accident also resulted in the deaths of Diana’s boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and her chauffeur, Henri Paul.

“Off we went, weaving through traffic, cruising past the Ritz, where Mummy had her last meal, with her boyfriend, that August night,” Harry wrote. “Then we came to the mouth of the tunnel. We zipped ahead, went over the lip at the tunnel’s entrance, the bump that supposedly sent Mummy’s Mercedes veering off course. But the lip was nothing. We barely felt it.”

He continued to describe his reaction when entering the tunnel, writing: “I leaned forward, watched the light change to a kind of water orange, watched the concrete pillars flicker past. I counted them, counted my heartbeats, and in a few seconds we emerged from the other side.”

He noted that he then asked himself: “Is that all of it? It’s…nothing. Just a straight tunnel.” Harry emphasised that the experience wasn’t what he expected, as he’d “always imagined the tunnel as some treacherous passageway, inherently dangerous, but it was just a short, simple, no-frills tunnel”.

He remembered how he said in his car that there was “no reason anyone should ever die inside [the tunnel],” which was a remark that the driver and Billy Rock didn’t respond to.

Harry’s book Spare tells of an encounter with a woman who relayed a message from his mother Diana, Princess of Wales (Martin Keene/PA) (PA Archive)
Harry’s book Spare tells of an encounter with a woman who relayed a message from his mother Diana, Princess of Wales (Martin Keene/PA) (PA Archive)

Harry continued the excerpt by explaining that he asked to go through the tunnel again before thanking his driver for doing so. He also shared why he felt like the drive was “a very bad idea”.

“I’d had plenty of bad ideas in my twenty-three years, but this one was uniquely ill-conceived. I’d told myself that I wanted closure, but I didn’t really,” he wrote. “Deep down, I’d hoped to feel in that tunnel what I’d felt when JLP gave me the police files—disbelief. Doubt. Instead, that was the night all doubt fell away.”

He said that while driving through the tunnel allowed him to gain closure, it also brought on some immense feelings of pain.

“She’s dead, I thought: ‘My God, she’s really gone for good,’” he continued. “I got the closure I was pretending to seek. I got it in spades. And now I’d never be able to get rid of it. I’d thought driving the tunnel would bring an end, or brief cessation, to the pain, the decade of unrelenting pain. Instead it brought on the start of Pain, Part Deux.”

In addition to this memory of his trip to Paris, Harry wrote other passages about his mother and feelings of grief in the memoir, which is set to release on 10 January. According to The Guardian, Harry recalled how losing his mother led him to a woman with “powers” who gave him a “message” from Diana.

“You’re living the life she couldn’t,” Harry says he was told by the unnamed person. “You’re living the life she wanted for you.”

The woman informed him that Diana “feels [his] confusion”, as well as knew that he was “looking for clarity” and had “so many questions”. She also told him a story about an ornament, which she claimed his mother knew about because “she was there”.

“Your mother says … something about a Christmas ornament? Of a mother? Or a grandmother? It fell? Broke?” Harry quoted the woman in his book, which included an anecdote about how his son, Archie, accidentally broke a Christmas ornament in the shape of the late Queen Elizabeth.

“Archie tried to fix it,” Harry told the woman, who responded: “Your mother says she had a bit of a giggle about that.”

Latest Stories

  • Prince Harry says William was ‘gone forever’ after he married Kate Middleton in new memoir

    The Duke of Sussex reportedly felt like he had to say ‘goodbye’ to his brother during the 2011 wedding.

  • Prince Harry ‘claims William encouraged him to wear Nazi uniform’ in new book

    Duke of Sussex previously called the costume ‘probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life’

  • 'Is nothing ever Prince Harry's fault or responsibility?'

    The Duke of Sussex’s autobiography 'Spare' is set for release on January 10, but some extracts have already reached the light of day and reveal sensational claims about rifts among the Royals.

  • Prince Harry claims King Charles told Diana his ‘work’ was ‘done’ after duke was born in new memoir

    The Duke of Sussex’s highly-anticipated memoir will be released on 10 January.

  • Harry saw ‘the red mist’ in his brother during alleged physical confrontation

    The royal has addressed the altercation in a new television interview.

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday. “The answer is yes, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life." Dr. Timothy Pritts told reporters in a conference call from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was rushed after collapsing and being resusc

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway. “It's just pure joy and happiness afterwards,” Ullmark said. “It's something I've dreamt about for 14 years, si

  • Hamlin's foundation approaching $7 million in donations

    Damar Hamlin's foundation continued getting donations Wednesday, with the total pushing toward $7 million raised in only the two days since the Buffalo Bills safety's heart stopped during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Through Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had exceeded $6.6 million. Some NFL teams and players made significant donations to the fundraising drive that Hamlin set up in December 2020 with hopes of having his foundation provide toys for needy children. In its first two yea

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.: 'The biggest rivalry'

    HALIFAX — Brandt Clarke was a month short of his sixth birthday. The moment, however, remains etched in his memory. John Tavares scored a dramatic hat trick for Canada against the United States in a wild 7-4 victory on New Year's Eve at the 2009 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa. Clarke and his family were in the building — hanging off every shot, save and hit from the stands. "The electricity in the building," he said of what still resonates some 14 years later. "The red jerseys all th

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • AP source: Brewers, LHP Wade Miley agree to 1-year contract

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers and veteran left-hander Wade Miley agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation. Miley can make additional $1.5 million in incentives, and there is a $10 million mutual option for 2024. The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced. The Athletic first reported Miley's deal. Milwaukee also acquired right-hander Bryse Wi

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Rosburg, Broncos try to move on from officiating in KC

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday. It was a textbook example of the type of hit on quarterbacks the NFL has tried diligently to get rid of in recent seasons. “I know how the NFL office works when it comes to coaches criticizing offici

  • Canada defeats rival U.S., advances to world junior gold-medal game against Czech Republic

    Thomas Milic is the only player on Canada's roster passed over at the NHL draft. An incredible performance Wednesday has his country one step from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 semifinal deficit in Halifax to defeat the United States 6-2 in another emotional matchup between the bitter international rivals. "Definitely the best moment of my hockey career and maybe my life,