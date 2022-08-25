Prince Harry to saddle up for annual charity polo tournament in Colorado

The Duke of Sussex is set to participate in an annual polo tournament in Aspen, Colorado, to raise funds and awareness for his charity Sentebale.

Prince Harry will play on the Sentebale team, joined by his longtime friend and the charity’s ambassador Nacho Figueras.

The Sentebale team is due to battle it out against the Royal Salute and the US Polo Assn teams in a round-robin tournament.

The Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup is an annual tournament held in the Aspen Valley Polo Club. It serves as the single-largest fundraising event for the charity to advance its mission on behalf of young people across Lesotho and Botswana.

Information about whether the Duchess of Sussex will attend the event hasn’t been revealed.

The Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and Harry set up Sentebale in 2006. The charity works with children and young people in southern Africa whose lives have been affected by extreme poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and more recently, Covid-19.

“We are delighted to return once again to the stunning grounds of Aspen Valley Polo Club for the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup,” Harry said in a statement. “Sixteen years ago, Prince Seeiso and I founded Sentebale in honour of our mothers’ work in HIV, and named after my mum’s favourite flower, the ‘forget-me-not’ in Sesotho, representing our commitment to always remembering and advocating for those in need.

“We are all proud of the support we are able to give the young people of Lesotho and Botswana to feel empowered, healthy, resilient, and able to thrive.

“The funds raised this year will be invested in these communities at a critical time, as inequalities have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“We are enormously grateful to our partners and supporters here today, especially our long-standing title sponsor, ISPS Handa, for making the day possible.”