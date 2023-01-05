Prince Harry reveals nicknames he and Prince William still call each other despite rift

Prince Harry - Martin Meissner/AP

Even for Prince Harry and Prince William, curious brotherly nicknames survive in the depths of despair.

Leaked extracts of Spare, the Duke of Sussex's forthcoming memoir, reveal that the brothers refer to each other as "Willy" and "Harold".

The amusing personal monikers emerged in at least two sections of the book, which have been obtained by journalists.

One part sees Prince Harry claim he was physically attacked by his brother during a "piping hot" row over his marriage to the Duchess of Sussex, according to The Guardian.

Prince William called Meghan "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive" in a confrontation which turned violent, Prince Harry claims in an extract obtained by the newspaper.

Harry reportedly says that he told William he was parroting "the press narrative" around his American wife, and alleges his older brother then "grabbed me by the collar" and "knocked me to the floor".

It is alleged the dramatic clash took place in 2019 at Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and his wife lived at the time.

'I didn’t attack you, Harold'

As the Duke recalls the incendiary scenes in Spare, the nicknames are used even in the most heated moments.

When Prince Harry tried to calm his brother down, he recalls telling him: "Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this."

And after an alleged physical altercation, Prince Harry tells William "you attacked me", to which the Prince of Wales replies: "I didn’t attack you, Harold."

In a second extract of the book, obtained by the magazine Page Six, Prince Harry reportedly claims that the Prince and Princess of Wales encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform that he was photographed in at a party in 2005.

Prince Harry again uses the nickname "Willy" as he recalls that it was a decision between two costumes: a pilot uniform or a Nazi uniform.

"I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said," Harry writes, according to Page Six.

"They both howled. Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point."

Story continues

It comes after viewers of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary last month observed their repeated use of "H" and "M" to refer to each other, instead of their names.

It has also been rumoured that the royals are fond of light-hearted nicknames.

The late Princess Diana referred to Prince William as "Willy the Wombat" after being transfixed by the animal during an official tour to Australia when he was two.