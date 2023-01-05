Prince Harry reveals he killed 25 people in Afghanistan

Prince Harry sits on a Spartan armoured vehicle during his tour in Afghanistan in 2008 - John Stillwell

Prince Harry has disclosed that he killed 25 people in his role as an Apache helicopter pilot during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex says in his autobiography, Spare, that he flew on six missions that resulted in “the taking of human lives”, something of which he is neither proud nor ashamed.

He says that in the heat of combat he did not think of the 25 as “people” but instead as “chess pieces” that had been taken off the board.

It is the first time the Prince, 38, has discussed the number of Taliban fighters he personally killed during his military service, and is likely to increase concern about his personal safety.

The Prince has long been regarded as a terrorist target not only because of his royal status but also because of his two deployments to Afghanistan, which have made him a target for Islamist terrorist organisations.

Last year he took legal action over the Home Office’s decision not to provide full police protection for him and his family when visiting the UK. His barrister said he “does not feel safe” when he is in the UK, having lost his taxpayer-funded security when he and his wife gave up royal duties.

His book is due for publication on Jan 10, but it has already gone on sale in Spain, where The Telegraph bought a Spanish language copy from a bookshop.

Prince describes watching video of each 'kill'

Writing about his time in Afghanistan, the Prince describes watching video of each “kill” when he returned to base, as a nose-mounted video camera on his Apache helicopter recorded each mission in full.

Prince Harry during his deployment to Afghanistan in 2008 - John Stillwell

He says that in the “din and confusion of combat” he saw the insurgents he killed as “baddies eliminated before they could kill goodies”. It is not possible to kill someone “if you see them as a person”, he says, but the Army had “trained me to ‘other’ them and they had trained me well.”

He adds that: “I made it my purpose, from day one, to never go to bed with any doubt whether I had done the right thing…whether I had shot at Taliban and only Taliban, without civilians in the vicinity. I wanted to return to Great Britain with all my limbs, but more than that I wanted to get home with my conscience intact.”

He says that in war soldiers do not usually know how many enemies they have killed, but “in the era of Apaches and laptops” he was able to say “with exactness how many enemy combatants I had killed. And it seemed to me essential not to be afraid of that number.

“So my number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me.”

Part of his reason for feeling no guilt about taking lives, he says, is that he never forgot being in the TV room at Eton, watching news coverage of the 9/11 attacks on New York, and later meeting the families of victims of the attacks on visits to America.

He describes those responsible for the attacks, and their sympathisers, as “enemies of humanity”, and says that fighting them was an act of vengeance for one of the worst crimes in human history.

He writes that the only shots he thought twice about were the ones he had not taken, and in particular being unable to help his Gurkha “brothers” on an occasion when they were under fire from the Taliban and a communications failure meant he was not able to help them.

He complains about military bureaucracy, detailing an occasion when he witnessed around 30 Taliban blow up a lorry and was denied permission to fire on the enemy.

The Prince was deployed as a forward air controller in Helmand province during his first tour of duty in 2007-08, which was cut short when foreign news organisations breached a news blackout that had been agreed with the British media.

In 2012, after learning to fly Apache helicopters, he was deployed to Camp Bastion in southern Afghanistan with the Army Air Corps, staying for 20 weeks. He said at the time that killing insurgents was part of his job, and that “we fire when we have to, take a life to save a life”.

Prince Harry makes early morning pre-flight checks at the British controlled flight-line at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan's Helmand Province in 2012 - JOHN STILLWELL

The Taliban said at the time that it had told its commanders in Helmand “to do whatever they can to eliminate him”.

Security experts have said that the Prince remains a top target for terrorists because of his military service, and the fact that he has chosen to reveal his personal tally is likely to increase those fears.

Duke suffered from trench foot

Writing about his military training, the Prince reveals that he suffered from trench foot during an exercise in Wales when he slept in the open and was caught in a downpour.

“I noticed that my feet were burning”, he writes. “I sat on the floor, took off my right boot and sock and saw that the sole of my foot was raw.”

Another soldier told him he would not be able to carry on, and he went to a medical station where he was told he would have to pull out of the march, which left him “dejected, although I’ll admit also relieved”.

His sergeant, however, told him he should push on, so he taped up his feet and took “among the most difficult steps I have ever taken on this planet” to get to the finish.