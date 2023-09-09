Prince Harry reveals competition with Meghan at Invictus Games

Prince Harry was given a rousing cheer as he addressed the opening ceremony at the Merkus Spiel arena - Jordan Pettitt/PA

The Duchess of Sussex will cheer on Nigeria at the Invictus Games, having recently discovered that she was of Nigerian descent, her husband has revealed.

The Duke of Sussex joked that it was going to get competitive in their household as they support competing teams of injured military personnel at this week’s event in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The Duke, 38, was given a rousing cheer as he addressed the opening ceremony at the Merkus Spiel arena on Saturday evening.

After giving a special welcome to the three nations new to the competition this year - Colombia, Israel and Nigeria - he said: “Now, I’m not saying we play favourites in our home.

“But since my wife discovered that she’s of Nigerian descent, it’s likely to get a little bit competitive this year.”

The Axis Dance Company performing during the opening ceremony - Joern Pollex/Getty Images for Invictus Games

Meghan, 42, revealed on her Archetypes podcast last October that she was “43 per cent Nigerian”.

Chatting to Nigerian-American actor Ziwe Fumodoh, she said she had discovered her roots after having her genealogy done “a couple of years ago”.

Asked if she knew which tribe her ancestors were from, the Duchess admitted she did not but said she was planning to “start to dig deeper into all of this”.

The Duchess - whose mother is African-American and her father Caucasian - has frequently spoken about her experiences as a bi-racial woman. She will join her husband in Germany next week.

Prince Harry flew from London to Dusseldorf on Friday after making a private pilgrimage to his grandmother Elizabeth II’s grave at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on the first anniversary of her death.

He made a brief, passable attempt at German as he welcomed more than 500 athletes representing 21 countries to the city.

He gave a special welcome to the Ukrainian team, singling out Yulia “Taira” Paievska for special praise.

The military medic was captured by Russian forces during last year’s siege of Mariupol.

She had been set to participate in last year’s Games as part of her national team, but was captured shortly ahead of the event.

She had previously been given a body camera to participate in the Duke’s Heart of Invictus Netflix documentary series, and her footage was later smuggled out of the country.

Team United Kingdom being presented on stage during the opening ceremony - Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for Invictus Games

Ms Paievska was released by the Russians last June and received a phone call from Prince Harry a week later.

She credited the media attention surrounding the Games with helping save her life, telling The Telegraph: “I am very grateful to Prince Harry, because it was after... the Invictus Games that the Russians stopped interrogating and torturing me.”

As Ms Paievska got to her feet in the stadium, the Duke told her: “I don’t think I’ve ever met someone who’s courageous and resilient as you.

“I think I can speak for everyone when I say that you embody the true spirit of Ukraine, and of Invictus.

“It is so good to see you and feel your energy in person, because man did we miss you last year.”

The Duke urged all of the competitors to look at the national flags adorning their uniforms and to be proud that they were once again representing their countries.

“Some people may act as if respect is something that veterans are asking for, that people with injuries - whether visible or invisible - have to demonstrate they are worthy of it,” he said.

“Some of you here may sometimes feel that way about yourselves - that you have something to prove.

“These games are not solely about medals, PBs or finishing lines. They are about overcoming any and all perceptions that have held you back, especially those you’ve placed on yourselves.”

Prince Harry speaks to Boris Pistorius, the German defence minister - Jordan Pettitt/PA

The Duke sat alongside Boris Pistorius, the German defence minister, throughout the three-hour ceremony, which included a pre-recorded message from Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor.

Mr Scholz also extended a particularly warm welcome to the “brave Ukrainian team”.

“Invictus shows the power of sport to heal and recover, to come together and grow stronger every day,” he said.

“Your courage also inspires all of us to never give up when it comes to defending our freedom and our values - just like our Ukrainian brothers and sisters, who are defending their homeland, their freedom and their right to live in peace in the face of Russia’s brutal aggression.”