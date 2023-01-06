Prince Harry reveals the awkward conversation Meghan and Kate had after Prince Louis’ birth

Pool/Samir Hussein - Getty Images

In his upcoming memoir called SPARE, Prince Harry is set to reveal the details of an awkward conflict between his wife Meghan Markle and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

Although not published yet, it appears (thanks to Spanish copies dropping early) that the Duke of Sussex reveals how his sister-in-law confronted Meghan over a comment she made shortly after giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis. The youngest of the Wales children arrived on 23 April 2018, just a few weeks before the Sussexes’ wedding in May 2018.

During the run up to the big day, it’s claimed that Meghan made a reference to Kate's "baby brain” and referred to her “hormones” having an impact during a discussion. Prince Harry then reportedly writes that Kate decided to confront Meghan about the comment, which led to a heated chat prior to the wedding.

“It caused such a huge row because Meghan was told that she wasn't close enough to her sister-in-law to discuss her hormones,” a source told The Daily Mail. “It wasn't the way people spoke to each other within the Royal Family." The book makes it very clear, according to the same source, that the fall-out left Meghan feeling offended and that it “wasn't her fault”.

And that’s not the only rumoured conflict between Meghan and Kate. The memoir supposedly sheds light on the discussion of flower girl dresses which left Kate feeling upset.

In the infamous interview between Meghan, Harry and Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan also discussed the dispute over said bridesmaid dresses from her perspective.

Whilst some tabloid papers reported that Meghan ‘made Kate cry’ in the lead-up to the royal wedding in 2018, over Princess Charlotte's dress and tights, in the interview Meghan said: "The reverse happened.”

She continued, "And I don't say this to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something. But she owned it, and she apologised and brought me flowers and a note apologising.”

SPARE will officially hit bookshelves in the UK on 10 January. Cosmopolitan UK has not yet read a copy firsthand.





