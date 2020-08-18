Prince Harry Is Reportedly 'Determined To Make It In Hollywood'

From Women's Health

Prince Harry is looking to branch out into the entertainment industry as a spokesperson.

Meghan Markle apparently inspired Harry to take his creative talents to "the next level."

Ever since leaving the royal family, packing their bags, and starting their new life in California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had everyone's eyes on them. Meghan is already back to doing movies by voicing Disney+'s Elephants, which was a treat. And now it's looking like Harry wants to follow in his wife's footsteps, because surprise! He reportedly wants to be successful in the entertainment industry too.

“Harry’s determined to make it in Hollywood, just as much as Meghan,” said an Us Weekly source. “He’s focusing on making documentaries connected to good causes—not just on the production side of things. We’ll also be seeing him in front of the camera, more as a spokesperson than anything else.”

IDK why this source is making it seem like Harry is fresh outta film school instead of one the most recognizable people in the world, but they elaborated and said Harry's “always had a creative streak” and Meghan has “inspired him to take it to the next level.” Those hair thickening treatments are starting to make a lot more sense now, LOL. 😉

The source continued, saying that “working in the entertainment industry isn’t something he particularly thought about doing as royal, but since separating from the royals, he now has the opportunity to explore new, exciting opportunities and can’t wait to get his upcoming projects off the ground.”

Welp, whatever those juicy "upcoming projects" are, something tells me Harry will have absolutely no issue finding Hollywood success. Just a hunch.

