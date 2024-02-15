Prince Harry Reportedly Avoided Queen Camilla During His Visit With King Charles

He didn't even want to "be in the same room" as her.

After King Charles's cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry rushed to the U.K. to be by his father's side. During the quick trip, however, Harry avoided run-ins with any other royals, including his brother Prince William and Queen Camilla. A source told the Telegraph that steering clear his stepmother was a part of the plan.

Allegedly, Prince Harry “preferred not to be in the same room with his stepmother when he spoke to the King about his cancer diagnosis," an insider told the outlet, per Cosmopolitan. This doesn't come as a total surprise given the things Harry penned in his book Spare (like how he and his brother Prince William urged their father not to marry her). Plus, while promoting the memoir, the prince called Camilla a "villain" who was scheming with the British press to fix her image.

“She was the villain, she was a third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image,” he said during an interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes. “The need for her to rehabilitate her image, that made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was an open willingness on both sides to trade information and with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

The duke only met with his father for about 45 minutes, according to The Independent, and flew back to the United States after spending less than 24 hours in the U.K. Despite promptly leaving, royal sources noted that Prince Harry's efforts to see his father was a good sign.

"That is good," a source told People earlier this month. “Hopefully, [Harry] will bring the grandchildren at some point, too, as that would be lovely for all of them."

Earlier this week, King Charles was accompanied by his wife Camilla to London, where he is believed to be receiving outpatient treatment, per People. According to ABC News, they were flown by helicopter from Sandringham to Buckingham Palace before driving down to the Clarence House.

