Prince Harry Remembers Mom Princess Diana's Legacy in Letter to HIV Charity: 'She Led with Empathy'

Prince Harry, Princess Diana

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Prince Harry and Princess Diana

Prince Harry is remembering Princess Diana's legacy in the HIV community on a special anniversary.

On Monday, the Terrence Higgins Trust released a letter from the Duke of Sussex, where he marked the U.K.'s leading HIV and sexual health charity's 40th anniversary.

"For the past 40 years, Terrence Higgins Trust has been revolutionising the fight against HIV and AIDS. What began as honouring the loss of a loved one has evolved into the UK's leading HIV and sexual health charity that provides essential education, funding and services to thousands living with HIV," Prince Harry, 38, said in a letter shared to Twitter.

"I've been involved with Terrence Higgins Trust for a number of years, and the fight to end this epidemic is a big piece of my mum's legacy. Like many, my mother grew up in a world where HIV was likely a death sentence," he continued. "Yet, in the midst of all that uncertainty, she led with empathy, finding the humanity in all around her and demonstrating the power of connection in the face of fear. While my mother did not live to see the success of today's treatments, I feel immense pride in being able to continue her advocacy with you."

Britain Royals, London, United Kingdom - 15 Nov 2017

AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Duke of Sussex emphasized the charity's ongoing goal — "end new transmissions" — and pledged to help England become the first country to end new HIV diagnoses by 2030. These aims can be achieved by encouraging testing, smashing stigmas of silence and donating to the trust, Harry said.

"My biggest and heartfelt congratulations on this historic milestone. May the next one we celebrate signal an end to the HIV/AIDS epidemic for all," he concluded.

Prince Harry's personal message was released ahead of the Terrence Higgins Trust's flagship fundraiser, The Auction at Christie's, which will be held in London Monday. The letter will open the auction catalog, where artwork from Tracey Emin and Antony Gormley, photography by Rankin and luxury experiences are being sold. According to the charity, the annual event raises millions to support those affected by HIV and poor sexual health.

The Terrence Higgins Trust was established in 1982 in honor of Terrence "Terry" Higgins, who was one of the first people to die in the U.K. of an AIDS-related illness. The charity has grown into the largest voluntary sector providing HIV and sexual health services across the United Kingdom, while also working to empower those living with HIV and eradicate discrimination in the most at-risk communities.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-HARRY

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty

Prince Harry has followed in Princess Diana's footsteps by putting the fight against the stigma of HIV and AIDS at the center of his public work. He previously supported the Terrence Higgins Trust by handing out self-testing kits at a pop-up shop, bringing Meghan Markle to the organization's AIDS Day charity fair weeks after their engagement was announced in 2017, and teaming up with rugby player Gareth Thomas, who had recently revealed he was living with HIV, for a kickoff event for National HIV Testing Week in 2019.

In further work to destigmatize HIV, Prince Harry has taken two HIV tests in public (including one with Rihanna) and established the charity Sentebale to help children affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho, Africa, which has one of the highest rates of HIV in the world.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Gareth Thomas

PETER NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Harry's latest letter for the Terrence Higgins Trust was published one day after The Sunday Times reported that he and Meghan, 41, have received their invitation to King Charles III's coronation. Whether they'll head to the U.K. for the May 6 crowning ceremony, however, remains unclear.

Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told The Sunday Times, "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Buckingham Palace had no comment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service

Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Last month, a source close to Prince Harry and Meghan, 41, told PEOPLE that an invitation to the historic event had yet to be extended. However, a palace insider said that the couple would be invited to his father's coronation.

Relations between the Sussexes, who relocated to Meghan's home state of California in 2020, and the royal family have remained strained in the wake of the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, published in January.

In an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby on the book, Harry said of the coronation, "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."