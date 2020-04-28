Prince Harry recorded a special message for Thomas The Tank Engine's 75th anniversary

Photo credit: Chris Jackson - Getty Images

Prince Harry has taken part in the 75th anniversary celebrations for children's character Thomas The Tank Engine by recording a special message introducing a new royal episode of the series.

In the on-camera message – which was recorded in the UK in January, before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Los Angeles – Harry recalls the fond memories he has of having grown up with the character.

"Thomas the Tank Engine has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years – entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters.

"I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas & Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures. I am very proud to have been asked to take part in this special episode. I wish Thomas & Friends a very happy anniversary."

The episode that Harry introduces is a royal special, which sees Prince Charles and the Queen involved in the storyline as the controller of the railway heads to Buckingham Palace to receive an honour. It also sees British actress Rosamund Pike take part, voicing one of the characters.

The special will be screened in the US on Netflix on 1 May and in the UK on Channel 5 Milkshake! at 9AM on 2 May before it is then aired around the world.

