Prince Harry recalls ‘yawning silence’ that followed Meghan Markle’s joke after first Trooping the Colour

Chelsea Ritschel
·3 min read

Prince Harry has reflected on the awkward silence that followed a joke made by Meghan Markle after she attended her first Trooping the Colour, the late Queen’s official birthday celebration.

The Duke of Sussex recalled the incident in his memoir Spare, in which he remembered how he and the Duchess of Sussex attended the official June celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday for the first time together in 2018, shortly after their royal wedding.

As noted by Harry, the couple had just returned to the UK from their 10-day honeymoon in the Mediterranean, and would be making one of their “first public appearances as newlyweds” at the ceremony.

For the occasion, the duchess had worn a baby pink, off-the-shoulder outfit by Carolina Herrera, which she’d paired with a matching pink fascinator, while Prince Harry had worn his full military uniform.

During the royal event, the couple rode together in a carriage, before gathering with the rest of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the crowd of well-wishers.

In photos from the occasion, the royal family appeared in high spirits, with Meghan seen smiling as she stood between her husband and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

However, according to Prince Harry, who confirmed that “everyone present was in a good mood, upbeat” during the Trooping of the Colour, the festive mood allegedly changed after Meghan made a joke about the event to Kate, after she’d asked Meghan what she’d thought of the celebration.

“But then: Kate asked Meg what she thought of her first Trooping the Colour. And Meg joked: Colourful,” Harry wrote. “And a yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole.”

Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended first Trooping the Colour together in 2018 (AFP via Getty Images)
Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended first Trooping the Colour together in 2018 (AFP via Getty Images)
Meghan Markle is seen talking to the Princess of Wales during balcony appearance (AFP via Getty Images)
Meghan Markle is seen talking to the Princess of Wales during balcony appearance (AFP via Getty Images)

In the excerpt, Harry noted that the awkward exchange was followed days later by Meghan’s first royal trip with the Queen. According to Harry, despite being nervous, the duchess and the monarch “got on famously” and “bonded over their love of dogs”.

The pair also discussed motherhood, Harry revealed, with the duke recalling how Meghan had told him about her conversation with the Queen, and how she’d shared her desire to be a mother. In response, the monarch had then shared a tip for inducing labour.

While reflecting on the successful outing, Harry wrote that both he and Meghan had thought “things are going to turn around now”.

However, he said the press coverage of the trip did not reflect the reality, as he recalled how the papers had “pronounced the trip an unmitigated disaster”.

“They portrayed Meg as pushy, uppity, ignorant of royal protocol, because she’d made the unthinkable mistake of getting into a car before Granny,” Harry wrote, adding: “In truth, she’d done exactly what Granny had told her to do. Granny said get in; she got in.”

Despite the slight awkwardness that followed the duchess’ joke in 2018, the couple also attended the Trooping the Colour in 2019, and most recently, in 2022, when they reunited with the royal family during their first trip back to England since they stepped down as senior royals.

Spare has broken records since its release on 10 January, with the memoir becoming the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever.

Latest Stories

  • Kate Middleton Just Broke a Royal Rule by Taking a Selfie with Fans

    Kate Middleton just broke a royal rule that ought to be eliminated. This week, Princess Catherine stopped by the Foxcubs Nursery in Luton, where she met with guests and teachers to learn more about the education center’s programs. As she was leaving the building, the Princess of Wales was approached by a group of women who asked for a selfie. Although royals aren’t supposed to take photos with members of the public, Princess Catherine happily agreed. Justin Tallis/WPA Pool/Getty Images So, why c

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas Slays In A See-Through Dress In 'Vogue' BTS IG Video

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped behind-the-scenes photos and a video from her 'British Vogue' shoot in cut-out, see-through dresses. She loves jumping rope.

  • 'What crime?' Wagner chief questions U.S. sanctions

    STORY: A Russian mercenary group fighting in Ukraine - private military contractor Wagner - fired back at the White House Saturday after Washington on Friday announced new sanctions against the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Friday that Wagner,&nbsp;which has claimed credit for Russia's battlefield advances in Ukraine, would be designated a significant Transnational Criminal Organization -- a move that would&nbsp;freeze any U.S. assets and prohibit&nbsp;Americans from providing funds, goods, or services to the group.KIRBY:&nbsp;"With these actions, and more to come, our message to any company that is considering providing support to Wagner is this: Wagner is a criminal organization that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses, and we will work relentlessly to identify, disrupt, expose, and target those assisting Wagner."Kirby said the Wagner group had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine - including infantry rockets and missiles - and that images showed five Russian railcars that traveled from Russia to North Korea.North Korea's Foreign Ministry has called the report groundless.On Saturday, the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, published an open letter to the White House, asking Kirby "what crime" his company had committed.Prigozhin, who previously denied connections to Wagner, admitted in September that he founded the mercenary army, which has played a major role in the conflict, describing &nbsp;Wagner as a fully independent force with its own aircraft, tanks, rockets and artillery.Kirby said Russian President Vladimir Putin has been increasingly turning to Wagner for military support, causing some tensions in Moscow.“We continue to assess that Wagner currently has approximately 50,000 personnel deployed to Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts. Our information indicates the Russian Defense Ministry has reservations about Wagner's recruitment methods. Despite this, we assess that it is likely that Wagner will continue to recruit right out of Russian prisons.”Aside from the new sanctions, Prigozhin is wanted in the United States for interference in U.S. elections, something that he said in November he had done and would continue to do.

  • Four Canadian men held in Syrian camps entitled to repatriation by Ottawa: judge

    OTTAWA — A judge has declared that four Canadian men being held in Syrian camps are entitled to the federal government's help to return home. In a ruling Friday, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown effectively directed Ottawa to request repatriation of the men as soon as reasonably possible and provide them with passports or emergency travel documents. Brown said the men are also entitled to have a representative of the federal government travel to Syria to help facilitate their release once their

  • How Germany's ‘Doctor No’ disrupted allied unity on tanks for Ukraine

    In the weeks leading up to Friday’s conference of the two dozen nations of the Ukraine Contact Group at the U.S.-run Ramstein Air Base in southwest Germany, there has been a steady trickle of information regarding what military hardware allies were planning to send to the war-torn nation to help bolster its defenses and launch counteroffensives to repel Russia’s invasion.

  • Prince Harry Shares the Sad Story Behind What Happened to Meghan Markle's Rescue Dog Bogart

    When Meghan moved to London, she had to say goodbye to one of her dogs, Bogart. In Spare, Prince Harry reveals why.

  • Syria camps: Canada to repatriate 23 citizens

    British-Canadian dual national Jack Letts is among the people who will return to Canada from Syria.

  • The Palace Thinks It's "Egregious" That Harry Published Private Texts from Kate in 'Spare'

    A royal source says the Palace thinks it's "egregious" that Prince Harry included excerpts from Kate Middleton's texts in his memoir, Spare.

  • La Niña fades, so what does that mean for a Canadian spring?

    Warmer waters returning to the eastern Pacific Ocean could have ramifications that spread over all of Canada.

  • Buzz Aldrin Gets Married to Anca Faur on His 93rd Birthday: We're 'as Excited as Eloping Teens'

    Buzz Aldrin wed his "longtime love" Anca Faur in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday

  • Priyanka Chopra just wore a totally see-through outfit and we're obsessed

    Priyanka Chopra wears a see-through Miu Miu look for her new British Vogue cover shoot, along with a cut-out Alexander McQueen dress.

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Montreal pro soccer coach, who was quickly fired for offensive tweets, apologizes

    Sandro Grande, the recently hired — then fired — reserve coach of Montreal's professional soccer team, issued a tearful apology on Thursday for the anti-sovereignist tweets from a decade ago that sparked outrage and lost him his job. "What I wrote in 2012 was unacceptable," Grande said, sometimes through tears, at a news conference. "These words are not part of my values as a husband, son and especially as a father to two wonderful children who had to go through extremely difficult times — along

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Is role definition the cure to the Raptors' woes?

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd explain the importance of role definition in the NBA and why it could be influencing the Raptors' season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.