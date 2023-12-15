Prince Harry Reacts to Lawsuit Win: 'I've Been Told That Slaying Dragons Will Get You Burned'

"My commitment to seeing this case through is based on my belief in our need — and collective right - to a free and honest press," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images Prince Harry arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in London on June 7, 2023.

Prince Harry is speaking out after his lawsuit win against a U.K. newspaper publisher over allegations of phone hacking and other unlawful acts.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, who was awarded over $180,000, was unable to be present in London's High Court on Friday "due to the short notice" of the hearing, according to his lawyer David Sherbourne. However, Harry issued a long and powerful statement that was read aloud outside the courthouse by Sherbourne following the ruling.

“This case is not just about hacking. It is about a systemic practice of unlawful and appalling behavior, followed by clever-ups and destruction of evidence, the shocking scale of which can only be revealed through these proceedings," Harry said in the statement, in part.

“The journey to justice can be a slow and painful one and since bringing my claim almost five years ago defamatory stories and intimidating tactics have been deployed against me and at my family’s expense. And so, as I too have learnt through this process, patience is, in fact, a virtue. Especially, in the face of vendetta journalism," he continued.

Leon Neal/Getty Images David Sherbourne reads a written statement on behalf of his legal client Prince Harry following the ruling in his favor in a lawsuit against the Mirror Group on December 15, 2023 in London, England.

“My commitment to seeing this case through is based on my belief in our need — and collective right - to a free and honest press. And one which is properly accountable when necessary. That is what we need in Britain and across the globe. Anything else is poisoning the well for a profession we all depend on.

Related: Prince Harry Wins Phone Hacking Lawsuit Against Mirror Group Newspapers: 'A Great Day for Truth'

“The acts listed in the judgment are prime examples of what happens when the power of the press is abused. I respectfully call upon the authorities, the financial regulator, the Stock Market, who were deliberately deceived by Mirror Group, and, indeed, the Metropolitan Police and prosecuting authorities, to do their duty for the British public and to investigate bringing charges against the company and those who have broken the law.

Story continues

“Today’s ruling is vindicating and affirming. I’ve been told that slaying dragons will get you burned but in light of today’s victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press, it is a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues.”



Neil Mockford/GC Images Prince Harry arrives to give evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court on June 06, 2023 in London, England.

The presiding judge, Justice Fancourt, handed down the ruling in High Court in London on Friday morning, stating that 15 of 33 articles at the center of Harry's claim published by Mirror Group Newspapers "were the product of phone hacking of his mobile phone or the mobile phones of his associates, or the product of other unlawful information-gathering."

Following Friday's ruling, a spokesperson for Mirror Group Newspapers said in a statement: "We welcome today's judgment that gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago."



"Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation," the statement continued.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry was one of several claimants who Mirror Group Newspapers [MGN] over alleged unlawful information gathering and testified against the publisher of Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, The Sunday People and more at High Court over the summer.

Prince Harry first filed a lawsuit against MGN in 2019, alleging that his phone voicemails were hacked using unlawful information gathering. MGN has denied the allegations. Harry is currently involved in three other cases against newspaper publishers in the U.K.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.