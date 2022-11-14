Prince Harry prompts reaction with unannounced Veteran’s Day visit to Pearl Harbour

Prince Harry made an unannounced visit to Pearl Harbour in honour of Remembrance Day.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex was spotted at the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbour in Honolulu, Hawaii, over the weekend. For the occasion, he wore a white button-down under his navy suit and had a red flower pinned to his jacket.

On social media, many fans have noted how Harry’s visit to the memorial spot took place during the weekend of Veteran’s Day. They also went on to applaud the Duke and praise hime for his service -- he served 10 years in the army including two tours of Afghanistan.

“Commitment to Service no less. What a man Harry has become,” one wrote, while another said: “Good job, Harry.”

A third person added: “This makes me so happy.”

Other fans also noted that the veteran wasn’t wearing his medals on this trip. While he is still allowed to wear these medals, Harry is no longer permitted to wear his military uniform after he and wife Meghan Markle decided to step back from their royal duties in March 2020.

Along with his trip to Hawaii, Harry marked Remembrance Day with a post on his and his wife’s joint website, Archewell. They shared a photo, taken in April at the Invictus Games, of thesemvles facing military officers who were holding flags.

The couple, who share a one-year-old daughter, Lilibet, and a three-year-old son, Archie, also wrote a message to express their gratitude for veterans.

“On this Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, we honor service members across the world,” they wrote. “These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service. We are proud to work with so many organizations that support veterans and military families.”

After listing some of the organisations they’ve been a part of, they concluded their statement with: “Today and every day, thank you for your service.”

Story continues

In addition, Harry shared a letter on Sunday to show his support for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity that supports children who have a parent that died while serving in the British Army. He started his piece to these children by detailing how much he resonates with them and their feelings of grief over the death of a parent.

“We share a bond even without ever meeting one another, because we share in having lost a parent,” he wrote. “I know first-hand the pain and grief that comes with loss and want you to know that you are not alone.”

He continued: “While difficult feelings will come up today as we pay tribute to heroes like your mum or dad, I hope you can find comfort and strength in knowing that their love for you lives and shines on.”

The Duke concluded his letter by praising the children in the Scotty’s Little Soldiers organisation and their families.

“Today and every day, I admire and respect all the men and women who have given their lives in service of us - especially those in your family. I am also incredibly proud of you for being the best example in remembering them,” he wrote.