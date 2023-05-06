Prince Harry and Prince William Reportedly ‘Didn’t Interact' at King Charles' Coronation

It's the Queen's Platinum Jubilee all over again… According to People, Prince Harry and Prince William “seemingly didn't interact” at King Charles III's Coronation ceremony on May 6.

Not only was Prince Harry seated separately from the Prince and Princess of Wales during the King's crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey, but the Duke of Sussex also did not walk in the procession, nor was he invited to join the rest of the working royal family for their traditional Buckingham Palace balcony appearance following the historic event.

Instead, Prince Harry was photographed smiling as he arrived with cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, dressed in a morning suit and a series of medals, including his Afghanistan service medal.

Vanity Fair reports that Prince Harry left the festivities immediately following the ceremony, which matches previous reports that King Charles' youngest son would not be visiting the UK for long. Earlier this month, Page Six reported that Prince Harry planned to quickly return home in order to celebrate his son Prince Archie's fourth birthday alongside the rest of his family in California.

Aside from their son's birthday taking place on the same day as the coronation, a source recently told People that Meghan Markle remained in the States due to continued tension within the family following their Netflix documentary and Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. “At this point, it’s become so personal,” the source said of Prince Harry's decision to travel alone. “Maybe what they wanted wasn’t achieved, but at the end of the day, he’s going there to support his dad.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Omid Scobie also believes Archie's birthday has little to do with Markle's absence. “She is aware of how sort of much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets even a foot near the story,” Scobie recently told ITV ahead of the ceremony. “It's often portrayed as intentional that she wants to steal the spotlight, but in this case, should she have simply come over and stood next to her husband?” According to Scobie, Markle's friends say she's “protecting her peace.”

