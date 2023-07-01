Prince Harry and Prince William Both Participated in the 2023 Diana Awards Ceremony

Prince Harry and Prince William both participated in the awards ceremony for the 2023 Diana Awards. The Diana Awards, the only charity set up in the memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, celebrates the power of young people to change the world.

Early in the virtual ceremony, which streamed on YouTube, Prince William appeared. In part, he said, "Today, we recognize the power of young people to inspire meaningful change. To all award recipients, congratulations. Your accomplishments are a testament to your character, passion and determination to make a difference, you are an inspiration to young people everywhere."

Diana Award/Twitter

He continued, "And to everyone watching, all these stories remind us why organizations like The Diana Award are so important. It is a reminder that when we invest in young people, when we provide them with the tools and opportunities to make a difference, they can truly change the world. A belief shared by my mother, and one I am proud to continue in her name."

Later in the video, Prince Harry appeared alongside Vee Kativhu, a 2021 Diana and Legacy Award recipient. Harry tells her that she's inspired many, including himself. "Sometimes it's easy to question one's ability to make a difference," Harry says. "Your point about change for the better as a collective force is so important. When someone steps up to be of service, they automatically join this collective. No one is ever a conduit for change alone—each one of us has the ability to create a more equitable world."

Diana Award/Twitter

"As we come together, I am reminded of the profound belief my mother held in the transformative power of young people. She recognized their unique ability to challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society," Prince Harry said.



"Her legacy continues to inspire and serve as an example of how to navigate the complexities of our world today. So many of the numerous challenges that we face disproportionately affect young people. Whether it's climate change, mental health, or systemic injustices, the obstacles can sometimes seem overwhelming. But what gives me hope is the collective power we possess when we work together — the strength in the diversity of voices and perspectives that encompass it."

Watch the full ceremony here:

