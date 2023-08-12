Prince Harry misses Meghan Markle 'very much' at Sentebale Polo match - LIVE UPDATES

Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Singapore on August 12, 2023. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images) (ROSLAN RAHMAN)

Prince Harry's friend Nacho Figueras has revealed he and The Duke of Sussex are missing their wives, Meghan Markle and Delfina Blaquier, "very much" as they arrived at Singapore Polo Club ahead of their charity polo match for Sentebale.

The charity is close to the Prince's heart and supports vulnerable young people across Lesotho and Botswana. Harry played for the the Royal Salute Sentebale Team, against the Singapore Polo Club Team, captained by charity ambassador, Nacho.

The couples are very close friends (Samir Hussein)

Shortly after posing for a number of photos ahead of the match, Nacho caught up with HELLO! and made the touching revelation about himself and The Duke.

"We miss our wives very much," the polo professional confessed. "This was a very short trip, although it's a few days, it's a lot of travelling for 24 hours in Japan and a few hours here, but we miss them we wish they were here."

Harry sported a purple and white number two shirt as he took to the pitch. The teams put on an excellent show and were neck and neck culminating to a well-earned tie with a score of 7-7. The trophy was shared by both sides. The Prince helped his fellow teammates up onto the stage as they stepped out for the prize giving.

Each player then went to receive their own award, after Nacho picked his up, Harry said: "Well played Nacho, thanks for coming." But it wasn't long before the friendly banter between the pair kicked off again as Harry pretended to steal the trophy from his pal. See the hilarious moment in the video above.

Harry and his team were all smiles as they posed with the trophy

Harry's effervescence was present throughout the entirety of the match, at half-time, he and Nacho were seen laughing and chatting together, saving their well-intentioned rivalry strictly on the pitch.

Harry sported white and purple team colours (HOW HWEE YOUNG/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc)

Before the match, Nacho opened up about the sporting rivalry he and Harry share. He explained: "We have played together for a few years, and today we play against each other which is always fun. We've been joking about it for a few days we already played a game of foosball that he wanted to bring up because he beat me. But ask him what happened the last time we played tennis," he jested. "It will be a fun game, today isn't really about winning, it's about charity, that's what we're here for."

Harry was beaming on the pitch (HOW HWEE YOUNG/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

But, of course, Nacho couldn't help but gush about the Prince and his dedication to Sentebale. "I always say that the first thing that [struck] me about Sentebale before I knew anything about it was his commitment to the charity, how much he cares about doing good. I could see that first-hand when I went to Lethoso with him, we have been there two or three times. He's the first person to point out that there's something that can be better. It's very inspiring.

"He's very committed that's what he is it's in his DNA, and that's why I like him so much, and this trip, being able to spend so much time together has been a wonderful thing."

Harry and Nacho were in high spirits ahead of the match (Matt Jelonek)

"He's not just a great friend he cares he's very aware, he's human, and that's inspiring to see how someone has devoted his life to giving back, it's a very inspiring thing, it's an honour for me to surround myself with someone like that."

Britain's Prince Harry hugs Dan Carter former All Blacks rugby player and current ISPS Handa ambassador (ROSLAN RAHMAN)

Ahead of the match, father-of-two Harry said: "The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale’s vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV. In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle.

"We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana's youth."

Prince Harry shaking hands with President of Singapore Polo Club Mr Lawrence Khong Kin Hoong (Matt Jelonek)

This wasn't the first time the duo had their adoring wives on their mind. Earlier this week, Harry and Nacho travelled to Tokyo, Japan where they both appeared on stage at the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition. Nacho shared a candid shot with Harry on Instagram before they headed to Singapore, showing the pair trying on sunglasses in a gift shop.

Harry and Nacho pose together in Japan (Nacho Figueras)

"Shopping for our wives," he captioned the image. "A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of @sentebale!"

Meghan has remained in Montecito, California, with Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet. The Duchess enjoyed a girls' night at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.