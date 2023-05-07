Prince Harry 'his own island': How the world reacted to the King's Coronation

Prince Harry watched King Charles III leave Westminster Abbey - AFP

The Coronation of the King has been marked around the world, with the Commonwealth and beyond rejoicing in his crowning.

King Charles III's Coronation largely dominated newspaper coverage globally, particularly in Australia, where headlines such as "The Crowned" and "Long Live The King" featured on the front pages of some of the country's largest newspapers.

Prince Harry's brief and solo trip to the UK was also a significant focus, with an online report by the Sydney Morning Herald stating Harry appeared to be "his own island" during the momentous occasion.

Here's how the world and major newspapers reacted to the King's Coronation.

Australia

Australian newspaper The Australian published a special Sunday newspaper souvenir edition dedicated to the Coronation of King Charles III.

A photograph of the monarch, who is Head of State in Australia, is front and centre with the headline: "Weight of Destiny."

The Sunday Australian front page

The 17th century St Edward's Crown, which The Archbishop of Canterbury ensured was firmly in place atop the monarch's head during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, is superimposed over the title of The Sunday Australian.

The royal headwear was created in 1661 for Charles II and the purple velvet is topped by a monde and a cross pattee, which The Sunday Australian put in front of the “us” of Australia in its masthead.

Jacqueliene Magnay, the Europe Correspondent for the newspaper, wrote on the front page of the 16-page collector's edition: “Charles III, the modern king who waited seven decades to ascend the throne, has been crowned in a ceremony of ancient grandeur.”

The website of the Weekend Australian was led by an article titled: "Reign maker: empire celebrates after the son’s long wait for duty." Alongside it was a story running the headline: "How Australia helped forge a king."

Another Australian magazine, The Sunday Times, was titled: “The Crowned” and featured an image of Their Majesties inside a golden frame with a purple background. The magazine also ran a 16-page special Coronation edition.

The Sunday Times

The front pages of many other Murdoch papers, including the Herald Sun, based in Melbourne, were titled: "Long live the King."

The Herald Sun on its website on Sunday also featured a report on Harry "fleeing" after the Coronation, writing "I'm off" in a headline, with the standfirst reading: "Prince William reportedly gave him the cold shoulder."

The Sunday Herald Sun

The lead story on the Sydney Morning Herald's website on Sunday morning was titled: "Royal family enters new era as Charles is crowned King" and reported that Charles III is the oldest person to ever be crowned as sovereign. King Charles was crowned alongside Camilla, "the woman many believed would never become Queen", the report added.

The newspaper also stated that Prince Harry, in every way, "was his own island", entering Westminster Abbey solo as Meghan opted to remain in California. A headline on the newspaper's website read: "Harry cuts a lonely figure in third row, a hat blocking his view." It was accompanied by a photo of Harry, whose face appeared partially obstructed due to Princess Anne's bicorn red-feathered hat.

The Sydney Morning Herald

The Sydney Morning Herald and its sister newspaper The Age, which is based in Melbourne, also made mention of the fact that the Princess of Wales did not wear a tiara, but her Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen headpiece came "perilously close to defying her upgraded in-laws". "All eyes on the King's new clothes as Catherine comes close to breaking the rules", the headlines of the two newspapers read.

New Zealand

New Zealand Herald, based in Auckland, posted a large photograph of the King on its social media profile, accompanied by the text “King Charles in crowned, God save the King”.

The Herald on Sunday's front page was titled: "Our new King."

The Herald on Sunday

US

Time Magazine released its front cover shortly after the ceremony finished Saturday afternoon, with a photograph of His Majesty sitting on a throne in Westminster Abbey in his golden robes, with his crown on his head and holding a sceptre.

It was titled: "The Coronation of Charles III." The only other copy was a headline for an article by Tina Brown, which was headlined: "Finally, King."

The New York Times on its website stated that King Charles was crowned in an "ancient ceremony with modern twists". "The coronation, the first since Queen Elizabeth II's in 1953, was royal spectacle of the kind that only Britain still stages", the newspaper said.

The New York Times's website

Europe

French newspaper Le Dauphiné's front page headline was simple: "Couronnés", which essentially means monarchs.

German newspaper Tagesspiegel's front page was titled: "Zwei im gluck", translating to "two in luck".

Le Dauphine