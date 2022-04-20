Prince Harry Opens Up About What Baby Lilibet Is Like At 10 Months Old: ‘Proud Papa Here’

Photo credit: Patrick van Katwijk - Getty Images

Prince Harry divulged details about his family life in an interview with People this week, including what his and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana is like as she inches closer to her first birthday on June 4.

Lilibet already has a close bond with her brother Archie, who will turn three on May 6.

'Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother; she took her first step just a few days ago!' Harry said.

'Proud papa, here.'

Details about Lilibet and her emerging personality last came out in December 2021.

'She’s such a sweet-natured baby and a real joy to be around,' a source told Us Weekly of Lili.

'They’re keeping a note of all her new exciting milestones. It’s amazing how quickly she’s growing.'



In October, a source touched on Prince Harry’s relationship with Lilibet to Us Weekly: 'Harry adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep. He has a real magic touch.'

And a source additionally told Us Weekly in June that Archie has loved being a big brother to Lilibet since the very beginning.

'Archie absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses, the source said.

'He’s held her with the help of his parents. [He is] such a kind, loving child, and there aren’t any jealousy issues.'

Prince Harry and Markle shared the first photo of Lilibet over Christmas. She appeared alongside her big brother Archie.

They wrote in the card: 'Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organisations that honour and protect families–from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave: Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!



'As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili'

