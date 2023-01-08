Prince Harry: I never said the Royal family was racist

Victoria Ward
·8 min read
Prince Harry and Meghan made accusations against the Royal family during an interview with Oprah Winfrey
Prince Harry and Meghan made accusations against the Royal family during an interview with Oprah Winfrey

The Duke of Sussex has insisted that he does not believe the Royal family is racist and claimed he had never suggested they were.

Prince Harry told ITV that when he and his wife, Meghan, revealed in their Oprah Winfrey interview that a member of the family had raised concerns about the colour of their unborn son’s skin they were not accusing them of racism.

Asked if he would not consider that “essentially racist,” he replied: “I wouldn't, not having lived within that family.”

The comment is likely to be viewed as a potential olive branch from Prince Harry to his family and an apparent U-turn after Buckingham Palace was engulfed in a race crisis in the wake of his claims.

The Sussexes’ disclosure about the alleged incident caused shockwaves around the world and proved incredibly damaging to the monarchy, prompting the late Queen to issue her now infamous line that “recollections may vary.”

The conversation is not even alluded to in his book, despite the furore caused by the revelations in March 2021.

The Duke was interviewed by Tom Bradby, the News at Ten anchor, to promote his memoir, Spare, which is officially published on Tuesday although went on sale last week in Spain.

The Duke was interviewed by Tom Bradby, the News at Ten anchor, to promote his memoir, Spare - ITV
The Duke was interviewed by Tom Bradby, the News at Ten anchor, to promote his memoir, Spare - ITV

He claimed during the 90-minute programme, broadcast on Sunday night, that he no longer recognised his family and admitted that they probably do not recognise him.

However, he said he believed forgiveness was possible.

The Duke claimed he had spent six years trying to reach out to his family and admitted that it was “heartbreaking” it had got to this point.

It comes just weeks after the release of Duke and Duchess’s six-part Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, which contained a series of further disclosures and allegations about the Royal family.

Forgiveness is a '100pc possibility'

Prince Harry told Mr Bradby: “I think there’s probably a lot of people who, after watching the documentary and reading the book, will go, ‘How could you ever forgive your family for what they’ve done?

“People have already said that to me. And I said, forgiveness is 100 per cent a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.

“At the moment, I don’t recognise them, as much as they probably don't recognise me.”

The Duke appeared to suggest that by not defending him and his wife, Meghan, or speaking out in support of their various grievances, the Royal family had engaged in a form of “abuse” and was also preventing any chance of reconciliation.

He said: “The world is asking for some form of comment from the monarchy.

“But the silence is deafening. To put it mildly. So, I think we’ve gone from this being, you know, just my personal whatever you wanna call it to way, way, way bigger than us.

“And from what I have learnt and believe of the monarchy, if someone in this country, if someone, you know, especially in the US, no names mentioned, tweets or says certain things that are just categorically harmful and dangerous, you have the president and the vice president speak out against it.

“But, everything to do with my wife, after six years, they haven’t said a single thing. But they’re willing to defend themselves regularly.”

The Duke admitted that he did not expect either his father, the King, or his brother, Prince William to read his memoir, although he expressed hope that they would.

Prince Harry pictured with Meghan, his brother Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2018 - Max Mumby/Indigo
Prince Harry pictured with Meghan, his brother Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2018 - Max Mumby/Indigo

He accused the British tabloids of being the “antagonist” that had created the deep conflict within his family, adding: “The saddest part of that is certain members of my family and the people that work for them are complicit in that conflict.”

Prince Harry admitted that he wanted to reunite with his family, suggesting that it would not only be good for them but for the entire world.

But he appeared to suggest that reconciliation could only come with “accountability” and that it was now time for his family to admit their mistakes and apologise.

He said: “So, though I would like to have reconciliation, I would like accountability, I’ve managed to make peace over this time with a lot of things that have happened.

“But that doesn’t mean that I’m just gonna let it go. You know, I’ve made peace with it, but I still would like reconciliation. And not only would that be wonderful for us, but it would be fantastic for them as well.”

He said he hoped there could be a “constructive conversation” but suggested there the Royal family felt it was better to keep him and his wife as the “villains.”

It was unclear what legal process he was referring to as he said: “I have tried…  I have spent a lot of money through legal trying to find some form of reconciliation.”

The Duke added: “I hope that reconciliation between my family and us will have a ripple effect across the entire world. Maybe that’s lofty, maybe that’s naïve, whatever. But I genuinely feel that.”

'I'm not sure how honesty is burning bridges'

Mr Bradby noted that many would feel that having exposed so many family secrets, intimate moments and conversations in his book, he had burnt his bridges and destroyed any chance of winning his family back.

The Duke replied: “Well they’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile up until this point. And I’m not sure how honesty is burning bridges.

“You know, silence only allows the abuser to abuse. Right? So I don’t know how staying silent is ever gonna make things better. That’s genuinely what I believe.”

In his book, the Duke says: “I love my mother country and I love my family and I always will. I just wish, in the second-darkest moment of my life, they’d both been there for me.”

He told Bradby that he still believed in the monarchy but was not sure whether he would play any role in its future.

He admitted it was “heartbreaking” that his relationship with his family had descended to a point of such deep division, but said the saddest thing about it was “it never needed to be this way. It never needed to get to this point.”

He said: “I’ve had conversations, I’ve written letters, I’ve written emails, and everything is just, no, this is not what’s happening. You are imagining it. And that’s really hard to take.

“And if it had stopped, by the point that I fled my home country with my wife and my son fearing for our lives, then maybe this would’ve turned out differently. It’s hard.

“I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

The Duke has said he would like to have his brother back, as he extended an apparent olive branch to his family - Jack Boskett
The Duke has said he would like to have his brother back, as he extended an apparent olive branch to his family - Jack Boskett

The Duke acknowledged that if he had still been part of the institution, he would not have been able to write a book and tell his own personal story.

“I’m actually really grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to tell my story because it’s my story to tell.

“I sit here now, speaking to you, answering the questions that you put to me and the words and the truth will come from my lips rather than using other people, especially through the tabloid media.

“We’re six years into it now and I have spent every single year of those six, doing everything I can privately, to get through to my family.”

In a lighter moment, the Duke said that during the process of writing the book, with ghostwriter JR Moehringer, memories had come “flooding back” allowing him to fit together pieces of his life like a puzzle.

He recalled an evening he had enjoyed with his family in Scotland, when he had a “proper laugh” with the Queen Mother, as he taught her to do an Ali G impression.

“She, she had this amazing flick of the wrist and yeah, I will never forget that barbecue night, it was wonderful.

“That relationship… something that at the time I recognised but never really thought about in detail.

“I felt like I was part of the family. I felt very different to what I’d felt before that. I felt slightly isolated, I felt slightly different.

“I don’t know what was going on and maybe that was the suppression of the trauma and the grief.”

Latest Stories

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Vikings look to steady themselves for playoffs against Bears

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings come into the regular-season finale with the NFC North championship secured, a home game in the playoffs guaranteed and a bitter taste in their mouths. A lopsided loss last week left them staggering. They hope to steady themselves before the playoffs start. The Vikings will try to do just that when they visit the Chicago Bears to close out the regular season on Sunday. “Momentum is real, and it’s really big in the playoffs," defensive tackle Harrison Phillips

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Reports: Raptors offered Fred VanVleet $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Predators beat Capitals 3-2 for third straight win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan McDonagh built an NHL career on blocking shots and keeping the puck out of his team's net. Every once in a while, he can score when it matters, too. McDonagh had a highlight-reel goal late in the third period to help the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night. The defensive defenseman with the two Stanley Cup rings got in all alone on goal and finished for his first of the season with 3:16 left to give his team a third consecutive victory. “Every

  • In The Rings: Formative steps underway for curling players' association

    A new quadrennial has done little to improve the often perplexing elite curling scene. A sport that still clings to amateur roots despite a growing shift to professional status seems stunted by a lack of unity among the various power brokers. Many elite domestic and international curlers have had issues for years with scheduling, convoluted ranking point setups, rule changes and in many cases, a general lack of communication. "There's not a whole lot of working together with this," Canadian skip

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • McDonagh helps Predators beat Capitals for 3rd straight win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan McDonagh scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night for their third straight win. Thomas Novak and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which is 4-0-1 in its last five games to inch closer to a playoff position in the Western Conference. McDonagh’s goal with 3:16 left was a highlight-reel move to the net and finish by the defensive defenseman far more known for

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi