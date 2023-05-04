Prince Harry’s memoir was a ‘terrible blow’ to King Charles, Lord Soames claims

charles harry - Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duke of Sussex’s treatment of his family was a “terrible blow” to the King, it has been claimed.

Lord Soames, a close friend of the King, described Prince Harry’s decision to write a memoir, in which he made a series of intimate family revelations, as “most tragic” and the “cruellest” behaviour from a son to a father.

He told Times Radio: “Well, in respect of Prince Harry, I just think it’s the most tragic. I mean, I can't put myself in the position where my own son, if he did something like that to me, it would just be the cruellest and one would mind.

“And of course, it was no different. Of course, the King was very, very sad, tragic. But as you say, we all have families. We’ve all lived through it. But it was a terrible blow.”

Lord Soames added that it would have been a “great pity” if Prince Harry had not come to the King’s Coronation.

“And he is coming and I just hope that we can keep all this in proportion. This is the day about the King and the Queen, not about Prince Harry,” he said.

"Well, in respect of Prince Harry, I just think it's the most tragic.”



The 'tragic betrayal' of Prince Harry was a 'blow' to King Charles, says his close friend, Lord Nicholas Soames.@JaneGarvey1 | @NSoames | #TimesRadio pic.twitter.com/OZJ3onK5E5 — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) May 4, 2023

Prince Harry is expected to arrive in the UK on Friday, ahead of Saturday’s ceremony, while the Duchess has chosen to remain in California. His trip will be a flying visit and he is not expected to attend other royal events over the weekend.

Royal sources suggested the decision pleased the King, who had wanted the support of both of his sons on the momentous occasion.

Story continues

The Duke will not play any official role in Saturday’s ceremony and will be seated alongside the wider family in Westminster Abbey. He also does not expect to have any personal conversations with the King or the Prince and Princess of Wales on the day.

Following the publication of the Duke’s memoir, Spare, which contained a number of harmful allegations against both Prince William and the King and Queen, it is understood that the rift between Harry and his brother is so great, multiple sources do not see how it can ever be repaired.

In the memoir, Harry alleged that Camilla had leaked stories about the Royal family to the media in a drive to transform her image. He also described her as a “villain” and “dangerous” on US television.

The Duke also described an altercation between himself and Prince William in which he landed “on the dog’s bowl” after the two brothers had a physical fight.

harry camilla - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Duke also used the memoir to allege that the King carried a teddy bear everywhere, which expressed “the essential loneliness of his childhood” and also feard a “resplendent” Meghan would steal the limelight from him.

Lord Soames, a grandson of Winston Churchill and former Conservative MP, also reflected on the Queen’s role in the Coronation.

“I think it’s been a jolly, long, hard journey,” he said. “It’s turned out well. And I think the Queen has done a really admirable job. She will do an admirable job because she is a completely straightforward person.

“I mean, what you see is what you get,” he added. “And as someone said, thank God for someone who likes a fag and a pint.”

He said of the King: “I love him and admire him very, very much indeed. And I think it’s going to be... all you can do, I think, to friends, like your friends or my friends or any of our friends. And they’re not different, is to be loyal to them and supportive of them.”