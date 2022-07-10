Prince Harry’s Memoir May Be Delayed, Leading to ‘Raised Eyebrows’ at Palace

·9 min read
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Has Harry’s book been delayed?

The continued mystery over the whereabouts of Prince Harry’s memoir seems to have led to an outbreak of optimism at Buckingham Palace, where family and courtiers are likely worrying what fresh hell is about to rain down upon them.

The source of this optimism is based around the somewhat flimsy notion that no one knows if and when the book is coming out. Penguin Random House had said the book was due out in the fall, but it’s not on its upcoming list of books. It’s being ghost-written by author JR Moehringer, and Harry has said of it: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

Prince William and Prince Harry Didn’t Meet at Jubilee, Sussexes Got 15 Minutes With Queen

A royal insider told The Sun on Sunday: “If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list—unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay. Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles.”

Given it’s such a huge property, the possibility that the publisher could be planning a surprise drop to maximize publicity is a distinct possibility—so any soothed nerves at the palace may soon start jangling again at what Harry might be about to dish or bitch about, which could affect any hopes of a reconciliation with brother Prince William and the rest of the royals.

Indeed, a spokesperson for Transworld, part of Penguin Random House, told The Sun on Sunday: “We don’t put every book on the list so there is nothing to be extrapolated from that.”

Harry this week won the latest round of his and Meghan Markle’s legal actions against Associated Newspapers.

Queen leads royal popularity poll

Queen Elizabeth leads the latest survey of the most popular royals. A YouGov poll reveals 75% of British adults have a positive view of the monarch; Kate Middleton is second at 68%, then Prince William with 66 %, and then—weirdly—the very much dead Prince Philip with 64%. Next, Princess Anne scores 53%, her daughter Zara Phillips 49%, Prince Charles 42%, wife Camilla 40%, with Prince Harry (34%), running behind Prince Edward and Sophie, and Meghan Markle (25%) just one place above Prince Andrew at the bottom of the heap.

The pollsters break down the statistics according to certain demographic markers. Among millennials, Harry and Meghan score way better, though the queen, Kate, and William (and Prince Philip) still beat them. Among Generation X, Prince Philip is the most popular royal! Among women, Kate is the number one royal, running ahead of the queen.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton attend Day Three of Wimbledon 2022 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2022 in London, England.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Karwai Tang/WireImage</div>

Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton attend Day Three of Wimbledon 2022 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2022 in London, England.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton’s parents may house Ukrainian refugees

Carole and Michael Middleton, Kate Middleton’s parents, want to help house Ukrainian refugees who have made their way to Britain, the Mail on Sunday reports. The couple are reportedly contemplating building an annexe to their manor in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

“Bucklebury has housed a good number of refugees and Carole has been getting advice from villagers and seeking information about how the process has worked for others in the area,” a source told the Mail on Sunday. “Carole talked about wanting refugees to feel they have their own space in her home and has been talking about the logistics of how it all works. There have been a few conversations about this, back and forth. Carole suggested she and some of those who are housing refugees should meet up, to get to know each other and because she wants to find a way to house refugees herself. She’s very philanthropic and wants to be known for her charitable nature as well as her business.”

The paper says there were “issues around security,” and if their plan would affect Kate and Prince William and family’s visits.

“Carole doesn’t have many outbuildings and Kate’s security stay in the main house when they come, so she’ll have to find a way to make it work that is safe,” a villager told the Mail on Sunday. “Carole is very popular here and she’s done wonders for the community and for the family farm. She’s a real tour de force.”

Until she houses a refugee or refugees, Carole has other plans, a source said. “Carole is looking for other ways to support some of the refugees while she sorts out the logistics for accommodating them at her home. She has looked into hosting a fundraiser or a village social event for refugees which could take place at the farm.”

The Middletons, who have been seen enjoying the tennis at Wimbledon this year, declined to comment to the Mail.

Subscribe here to get all the latest royal news and gossip with Tom Sykes and Tim Teeman.

BBC still hasn’t paid Bashir ‘guilt’ money

The Sunday Telegraph reports that the BBC still has not paid the £1.5 million ($1.8 million) so-called “guilt” money promised to give to charity in the wake of revelations of the methods BBC Panorama interviewer Martin Bashir used in order to obtain his bombshell 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

In the interview, Diana candidly discussed the breakdown of her marriage, mistreatment by husband Prince Charles and the royals, and how there had been “three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded” (referring to Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles). Bashir used fake documents to persuade Diana to give the interview, and as The Daily Beast reported, told her (according to Earl Spencer, her brother) “that she was being spied on by security services, that her staff were betraying her to the tabloids, that Prince Edward had AIDS, and that her husband was having an affair with her son’s nanny.”

The Sunday Telegraph reports that the BBC will donate the money to charities of its own choice, rather than in consultation with Princes William and Harry, as had been previously mooted.

“The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life,” Prince Harry said last year. “What deeply concerns me is that practices like these—and even worse—are still widespread today. Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication. Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed.”

“I never wanted to harm Diana in any way and I don’t believe we did,” Bashir told the Sunday Times. “Everything we did in terms of the interview was as she wanted, from when she wanted to alert the palace, to when it was broadcast, to its contents ... My family and I loved her.”

Camilla and Charles love garden gnomes

Much fanfare in the Mail on Sunday about revelations contained in a new British documentary about Camilla Parker Bowles set to screen this week to mark her 75th birthday a week today on July 17. Let us run through these marmalade droppers: she liked ‘sneaking a crafty fag” with obnoxious TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson (before quitting smoking), is known to tell “risqué and naughty jokes,” and loves “invigorating” cold-water swimming in the sea (which is typically bloody freezing off the British coast, so props for that).

The headline revelation is… that Camilla stole her sister Annabel’s teddy bear and buried it under the roses in her grandmother’s garden when they were kids.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrive for an evening of music and drama, celebrating Welsh culture, and a diplomatic reception on July 05, 2022 at Llwynywermod, Myddfai, Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, Wales.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images</div>

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrive for an evening of music and drama, celebrating Welsh culture, and a diplomatic reception on July 05, 2022 at Llwynywermod, Myddfai, Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, Wales.

Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla also loves garden gnomes, and so does Prince Charles, apparently. “No place like gnome!’ she says. “Actually the Prince does at Highgrove, too—he’s got a gnome hidden away.” More mischief: Camilla also dressed her two female Jack Russells, Beth and Bluebell, in pearl necklaces; the magazine is famous for its pictures of posh “girls in pearls.”

Kate Middleton took Camilla’s picture for the cover of the posh persons’ magazine Country Life, the latest issue of which Camilla guest-edited.

Kate took the pictures of Camilla at Ray Mill, Camilla’s country retreat in Lacock, Wiltshire.

“It was very relaxed,” Camilla told the magazine. ‘[It was] very kind of the Duchess of Cambridge—[she] came with her camera. She’s an extremely good photographer and it was all very casual, there wasn’t much hair and make-up—it was just done in the garden with a lot of laughs. It was a lovely way of doing it.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Zara Tindall attend Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2022 in Ascot, England.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Samir Hussein/WireImage</div>

Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Zara Tindall attend Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2022 in Ascot, England.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Happy royal families

Princess Anne just showed that not every royal divorce ends in dysfunction. She and her children Zara and Peter Phillips attended the wedding of Stephanie, daughter of their dad (and Anne’s first husband Captain Mark Phillips) by his second marriage, the Mail on Sunday reports.

Stephanie, who married partner William Hosier at St Mary The Virgin Church in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, grew up on the Gatcombe Park estate (where Mark Phillips kept on living after his 1992 divorce from Anne), so was close to her half-siblings. Zara and Peter were at the wedding with their partners, and Peter’s first wife Autumn was also in attendance with her partner. All very modern and refreshing.

This week in royal history

A big week for Henry VIII and Six: the Musical fans. On July 12, 1543, Henry VIII married his sixth wife, Catherine Parr, at Hampton Court Palace; and on July 16, 1557, Henry’s fourth wife, Anne of Cleves, died. She is buried at Westminster Abbey.

Unanswered questions

Is Harry’s book coming out this autumn, or has it been delayed? And if and when it does appear, what bombshells will it contain?

Love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage? Sign up here to get Royalist newsletters sent straight to your inbox.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Anne Hathaway Thinks Pink in Rome, Plus Kate Hudson & Danny Fujikawa, Camila Cabello and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline

    BERLIN (AP) — The Canadian government says it will allow the delivery to Germany of equipment from a key Russia-Europe natural gas pipeline that has undergone maintenance — equipment the absence of which Russia's Gazprom cited last month as a reason for more than halving the flow of gas. The return of turbines from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline sent to Montreal for a scheduled overhaul has been complicated by sanctions imposed on Russia over the war in Ukraine. Canada's minister of natural resource

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Kings hire Manon Rheaume as hockey ops and prospect adviser

    MONTREAL (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity. The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson. “Manon is an excellent communicat

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Maple Leafs will regret any trade for Rasmus Sandin

    Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin remains without a contract for next season but general manager Kyle Dubas needs to negotiate new term for Toronto's 2019 first-round pick or risk losing a player projected to be a blue line star.&nbsp;

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-