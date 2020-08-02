Prince Harry and Meghan's first dance song at royal wedding is shared in new book

Photo credit: Getty Images

Intimate details from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's evening reception following their lavish Windsor wedding in 2018 have been revealed in royal biography Finding Freedom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married at St George's Chapel - with the ceremony being broadcast around the world - before leaving for their private party at nearby Frogmore House.

Extracts from the new book - written and compiled by royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand - have been serialised PEOPLE magazine, disclosing that the newlyweds "were joyful on the big day – with their first dance to 'I'm in Love' by '60s soul singer Wilson Pickett."

Photo credit: Getty Images

American soul singer and songwriter Wilson Pickett is also known for acclaimed hits 'In The Midnight Hour' and 'Mustang Sally'.

The excerpt added: "Meghan also delivered her own toast at the reception".

For their wedding ceremony, Meghan and Harry hired the Kingdom Gospel Choir to perform Ben E. King's classic 'Stand by Me' and Etta James' 'This Little Light of Mine' as they walked down the aisle following their nuptials.

Meanwhile, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family has dismissed rumours that the Queen and Meghan had a disagreement over her wedding day tiara.

Photo credit: JONATHAN BRADY - Getty Images

Initially, reports claimed that Her Majesty had rejected Meghan's first choice of tiara. But according to the royal book, via People, the Queen had no qualms regarding the bride's wedding day attire, including her selection of the Queen Mary tiara.

As authors Scobie and Durand explain in their book, it was actually Prince Harry and the Queen's official dressmaker, Angela Kelly, who had tensions. Scobie and Durand write that Harry had reservations with Kelly and was concerned that she was purposely delaying helping Meghan get access to her official wedding day tiara.

Prince Harry and Meghan, currently living in LA, have distanced themselves from the book. A spokesman for the Sussexes said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

