Prince Harry and Meghan send a message of condolence to grieving parents

Photo credit: Pool - Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent a heartfelt message of condolence to the grieving parents of Holly Smallman, who passed away last month.

Harry met Holly when her younger sister Ruby won the Most Caring Young Person Award at the WellChild Awards. The Prince has been a patron for WellChild since 2007.

Holly's parents Hayley and Gary Smallman have said that coming to terms with their loss has been more difficult due to the coronavirus restrictions preventing them from seeing friends and family to help them cope.

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

Revealing that Harry has got in touch via email to share his sympathy, Hayley told the Daily Mail: "For Prince Harry to find the time to send this email, to know that Holly made that impact on him and that he cares so much, even in all this private turmoil he's going through, just meant the world to us.

Hayley shared the contents of the email, in which Harry had written: "I feel so fortunate to have met Holly in 2015 when her sister Ruby received a WellChild Award.

"Holly was evidently a very special and happy girl, despite her significant challenges, and she clearly had an extra special relationship with her siblings. It was a great privilege to spend time with you all, particularly Holly, and I can still remember the amazingly creative handmade penguin that Ruby gave me - complete with red hair!"

Commending Hayley for her "inspirational" work with his patronage, the royal added: "Hayley, I know since then you have been an avid WellChild supporter and ambassador; it’s been a pleasure to see you again on a few occasions. I've heard just how much you’ve done for other parents caring for children with complex needs, helping to push forward programmes and campaigns that provide support to these families.

"Given everything you have both dealt with personally, this is truly selfless and inspirational. I am so grateful to you, as I know many other people and families will be too. Huge respect for juggling so many plates and always being able to put a smile on people's faces."

Photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE - Getty Images

Harry concluded: "I imagine words cannot really hope to provide much comfort to you and your family at this most difficult of times, but I wanted you to know that you, and your daughter Ruby and son Josh, are all in my thoughts and prayers. Meghan and I send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences."

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from senior royal duties earlier this year, but Harry has maintained his patronages.

