Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured volunteering with ex-gang members

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lent a hand at a bakery and cafe which works with former gang members and ex-prisoners in Los Angeles.

The couple spent time on Tuesday with the team at Homeboy Industries, which gives training and support to men and women who used to be involved with gangs in the Californian city.

Meghan, 38, first met the charity’s founder, Father Greg Boyle, 20 years ago when she and her mother Doria Ragland attended a cooking workshop with him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The royals were pictured wearing gloves, aprons and masks as they worked alongside the bakery and cafe teams in the kitchens on Tuesday.

They can be seen packing lunch box meals and turning their hands to pastries.

THANK YOU to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for their visit yesterday! Our Bakery & Café teams were thrilled to have them work alongside us to #FeedHOPE to Los Angeles | 📷Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex



Help provide hope today: https://t.co/IlNLw33nL9 pic.twitter.com/HDFusnhmkk — Homeboy Industries (@HomeboyInd) June 24, 2020

Read more: Prince William wears face mask to visit those testing coronavirus vaccine

Harry and Meghan are said to have been speaking with Father Boyle, who has previously worked closely with Meghan’s former high school Immaculate Heart, about the racial justice movement.

A source told Harper’s Bazaar that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “connect deeply” with the mission of Homeboy Industries and see it as “a perfect example of how empathy, kindness, and compassion can change the world”.

Father Boyle told Town and Country Magazine: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were just ‘Harry and Meghan’ to the homies. They rolled up their sleeves and deeply engaged with our workers in the Bakery and Café. It was immediate kinship and heartening in its mutuality.”

Story continues

Homeboy Industries shared three photos, all credited to the duke and duchess, and wrote: “THANK YOU to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for their visit yesterday! Our Bakery & Café teams were thrilled to have them work alongside us to #FeedHOPE to Los Angeles.”

Replying to someone who said they would donate to the charity after seeing the prince and his wife there, Homeboy Industries wrote: “We are grateful for the Sussex Squad!”

Meghan volunteering in London in 2018 with the women who ran the Hubb Community Kitchen following the Grenfell Tower fire. (Getty Images)

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new job: Couple sign up as speakers for star-studded NYC agency

On Instagram, they added: “Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched #FeedHOPE program, which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic.”

Homeboy Industries has been running for more than 30 years and has several cafes through the city, some of which they have turned into emergency food preparation centres to provide meals for those who may not be able to afford it themselves.

They also have an emergency depot for prisoners who are being released during the pandemic, where they can get food, clothing and other essentials.

And the charity’s work including mental health support, legal services and classes, have been continued online.

Read more: This year's must-read royal biographies, from Harry and Meghan's 'real story' to feuding princes

It’s not the first time the royal couple has been seen lending a hand to volunteer organisations in LA, where they are settling after moving from Canada at the end of March.

But they have been keeping a lower profile in recent weeks, and are said to have been talking with community leaders in the wake of the death of George Floyd to see how they can help.

They are preparing to launch a non-profit organisation called Archewell, but that is likely to be delayed until 2021.