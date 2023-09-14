Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treat team to 'family meal' on eve of royal birthday

Meghan Markle looked stylish in sunglasses (Getty)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have definitely been enjoying the Invictus Games over the past few days, and while they have been making plenty of public appearances, on Thursday they enjoyed one that was more low-key.

Harry will be celebrating his 39th birthday on Friday, which will be Day 7 of the Games, and ahead of his special day, he and his wife headed out to enjoy a meal together. The Duke and Duchess weren't alone for their meal, however, as they were joined by members of their Archewell team.

The duo were spotted leaving a row of restaurants in Dusseldorf after dining at a German bar called Brauerei Schumacher, which also houses an underground pub, known as the Inn Golden Kessel.



Meghan looked beautiful as she strolled along with her husband in a pair of beige trousers alongside a paisley floral blouse.