Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Surprise Crisis Text Line Staffers By Joining Their Team Meeting

Photo credit: Dan Istitene - Getty Images

From House Beautiful

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to support their chosen causes from afar. Over the past few weeks, they've virtually connected with organizations including the Hubb Community Kitchen, WellChild, Smart Works, and the competitors of the Invictus Games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This week, while social distancing in their home in California, they made a surprise appearance during a Crisis Help Line team meeting to thank staff and offer words of encouragement.

A staff member initially shared a screen grab of the video conference call, which showed off a new corner of the Sussexes' L.A. home, but he has since made his Twitter account private and the post is no longer publicly accessible.

Photo credit: Handout

The Duke and Duchess have long advocated for easy access to mental health resources, which have only become more essential during this difficult time, and the Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7 support to those who need it. Since its inception in 2013, it has processed more than 100 million messages.

Previously, Harry and Meghan, alongside William and Kate, helped to launch Shout, a UK-based sister program to Crisis Help Line.

"We are incredibly excited to be launching this service, knowing it has the potential to reach thousands of vulnerable people every day," the Sussexes said in a joint statement with the Cambridges last fall. "Over the last few months, Shout has started working quietly behind the scenes. We have all been able to see the service working up close and are so excited for its future."

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like