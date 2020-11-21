Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to share Frogmore Cottage with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to share Frogmore Cottage with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

The Standard has learned theDuke and Duchess Sussex will retain the Grade II listed residence near Windsor Castle for when they visit the UK - but will share it with Princess Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank, who married in 2018.

The property underwent major work to turn five properties back into a single home for the Sussexes and their baby son Archie – with all fittings and fixtures privately paid for by the couple.

Meghan and Harry quit as senior working royals in March, repaying the £2.4 million of taxpayers’ money spent on the cottage which was a present from the Queen.

Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle

The couple have repayed the cost of rennovations and still pay commercial rent, or are financially responsible of the Berkshire property.

Princess Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank reportedly moved into the property in October. The arrangement followed a discussion between the Sussexes and the royal family.

Since stepping down as senior royals, the couple also established charitable organisation Archewell , replacing their SussexRoyal Foundation.

They have been working on the foundation, which is expected to champion issues they support including racial justice, gender equity, climate change, mental health and online hate speech.

Princess Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank AFP/Getty Images

They have also taken on other projects - including the Duchess narrating a Disney film about a family of elephants and their journey across Africa that was available to stream in April.

Last night, the Standard reported how Prince Harry is “getting regular updates” about the BBC investigation into its Panorama interview with Princess Diana.

A source close to the Duke of Sussex said the royal is following the probe from the United States and is “aware of everything that is happening”.

Earlier this week, the BBC appointed a senior former judge to lead the inquiry into how journalist Martin Bashir obtained the bombshell 1995 interview.

👶 Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news. pic.twitter.com/nLrzkwHMGC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 25, 2020

Lord Dyson, a former Supreme Court judge, will examine claims Bashir faked documents to “trick” the Princess into giving the interview, in which she famously said that “there were three of us in this marriage” — a reference to the relationship between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

The royal source also responded to media coverage criticising Harry for not following his brother in speaking out publicly about the inquiry.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugiene and her husband announced they were expecting their first child in September, a few weeks before their second wedding anniversary.

The baby will be a ninth great-grandchild for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, following the arrival of their eighth – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

But although their mother is a princess, their father has no title and so the child will be born down a female line of the royal family – meaning they will be Master or Miss Brooksbank.

They will not be an HRH nor hold a title, unless the Queen decides to intervene and give Mr Brooksbank – who is European brand manager for Casamigos Tequila co-founded by George Clooney – an earldom or issue a Letters Patent amending the rules.

Eugenie’s parents, Andrew and Sarah, will become grandparents for the first time and the baby boy or girl will be born 11th in line to the throne.