Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share Archie’s favourite song as they visit young Afghan refugees

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit a military base in New Jersey (via REUTERS)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed that “heads, shoulders, knees and toes” is one of their son’s favourite songs.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a two-year-old son named Archie and a baby daughter, Lilibet, who was born this summer.

On Thursday, the couple visited a US military base in New Jersey, where around 46,000 Afghan refugees are currently being housed.

As part of the tour of the base, they spent time with a classroom of children who are currently learning how to speak English.

Photographs from the visit show Meghan holding up a red pen as children shouted out English words and colours they had been learning that day.

Others also practiced English phrases they had learnt, such as “nice to meet you”, as they greeted the royals.

At one point, Harry and Meghan could be seen pointing at their heads as the entire class sang along to “heads, shoulders, knees and toes”, before revealing that it is one of Archie’s favourite songs.

Harry and Meghan also asked teachers to teach them Dari, an Afghani language, and thanked everyone they spoke to by saying “tashakur”.

The base is part of the Liberty Task Force, which was established in August as the US withdrew its troops from Afghanistan and Taliban regained control of the country.

The refugees are considered “guests” on the base and are provided with transportation, medical services and temporary housing until they receive permanent residence.

The visit comes after the couple attended the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City on 10 November.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Salute to Freedom Gala (AP)

Harry, who served in the British Armed Forces for ten years before retiring in 2015, presented Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans and military families.

He donned a black tuxedo with his military medals, while Megan wore a red floor-length gown designed by Carolina Herrera.

Since announcing their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in March 2020, the couple have settled in Santa Barbara, California.

Speaking at the event, Harry said: “I’ve lived in the US for close to two years now. I have to say, witnessing your support for all those that put themselves in harm’s way in defence of our freedoms and liberties, it’s remarkable and hugely respected.

“It reminds me of the deep reverence us Brits have for our military as well. The armed forces communities in both our countries share a special bond, and I’m grateful to have served in support of our joint allyship for many years.”

