Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share a Kiss During Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance at the Invictus Games' opening ceremony was filled with sweet moments from the royal couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially kicked off the sporting event today, arriving at ceremony hand-in-hand on Saturday night. For the event, the duchess wore an elegant yet surprising look, foregoing a dress for a white off-the-shoulder top with ruched decoration at the chest, paired with navy high-waisted trousers, black heels, and a gold necklace.

In pics, the couples are all smiles as they walk the event's yellow carpet, with Harry wearing a gray suit and white shirt sans tie.

The couple also took to the stage during the ceremony, with Meghan introducing Harry as founder of the Games. The duchess' introduction included a moment of thanks for the servicemen participating that year, as well as a shout-out to the Ukrainian team, as she said in their native language, "Slava Ukrani! (Glory to Ukraine!)"

She then welcomed Harry as her "incredible husband" and "the father to our little ones, Archie and Lili." The duke and duchess shared a quick kiss onstage before the Invictus Games founder began his speech.

In his speech, the prince also paid tribute to the Ukranian team, saying, "Your bravery in choosing to come, and in being here tonight, cannot be overstated." He then continued his speech with a mention of his son, Archie, when talking about the participants as role models.

"When I talk to my son, Archie, about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut. Other days it’s a pilot. A helicopter pilot obviously. Or Quasi...from Octonauts…," he said. "But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most.And nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us: YOU."

The duke and duchess made their first appearance at the games in The Hague, Netherlands, yesterday, where they attended a reception escorted by the country's host team. They also attended the first medal event of the games, an off-road driving challenge, Saturday morning.

