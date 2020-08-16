Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Moved to Montecito Because He "Absolutely Hated" L.A.

From Marie Claire

Just a few months after moving to Los Angeles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have relocated again, this time to Montecito, a community in Santa Barbara, California.

A source close to the couple discussed the move with Us Weekly, explaining that Harry wanted to give L.A. a chance, but that he "absolutely hated" living there.

The Sussexes didn't move far this time, however, and are still only about an hour away from Los Angeles, which will make it easy for them to pursue career opportunities in the city.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently settled in to a new home in Montecito, California, a community in Santa Barbara, about an hour outside of Los Angeles. The move was a bit of a surprise, since many expected the Sussex family to stay in L.A., but a source close to the royal couple says Montecito had always been on their short list of places to live after their royal exit.

"Meghan visited Montecito in her teens and fell in love with the picturesque scenery and stunning architecture," a source told Us Weekly. “Moving there was always an option, but to begin with, she and Harry wanted to give Los Angeles a shot.

So why did that shot ultimately not work out? It came down to Harry, apparently.

"Unfortunately, Harry absolutely hated it—the timing was so wrong amid the [coronavirus] pandemic and they lacked privacy," the source added.

Even though the couple won't be living right in Los Angeles, they'll still be close enough to the city to pursue career opportunities in the entertainment industry, if that's their goal.

"An added bonus is that Montecito is only just over an hour’s drive from L.A., which is where a majority of their work is based, yet far enough away to escape the crowds, paparazzi and tourism in Hollywood," the source added.

Now we'll just wait as patiently as possible for pictures from inside the new Sussex family home. Which, for the record, is not patiently at all.

