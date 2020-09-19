Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Hope Their Netflix Deal Will Rebuild Their Reputation

From Marie Claire

In addition to granting them full financial independence from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal could have PR benefits for the couple too.

According to Us Weekly, a source close to the couple said they hope the deal will help rebuild their reputation, which took a hit in some circles amid their controversial royal exit earlier this year.

The chance to use a huge platform like Netflix was just "too tempting to resist" for the Sussexes, the source added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have high hopes for their Netflix deal.

Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed a huge piece of their post-royal exit plans: A massive, multi-million dollar development deal with Netflix. Harry and Meghan will be producing a range of content, including feature films, documentaries, scripted shows and children’s programming for the streaming giant.

The deal does a lot for the couple, including granting them their much-desired, full financial independence from the rest of the royal family. According to a source close to the royals, however, Harry and Meghan hope their Netflix partnership will do even more than that though.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the source said that Harry and Meghan see the Netflix deal "as a way of rebuilding their reputation" following their controversial royal exit earlier this year. "It was too tempting to resist," the insider added.

Not much is known about the deal, but based on what we do know, the Sussexes will use the platform to promote the issues, causes, and values they care most about.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," they said in a statement when news of the deal broke. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us. … [Netflix’s] unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

