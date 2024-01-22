Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Reached Out to the Royals Amid Kate Middleton's Hospitalization

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly sent their best wishes to Kate Middleton and King Charles amid His Majesty's prostate surgery and the Princess of Wales' ongoing hospitalization.

“The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health," a source tells The Mirror. "The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”

According to the outlet, Buckingham Palace is said to have informed senior members of the royal family about King Charles' upcoming prostate surgery ahead of the public announcement. But apparently the statement was put out "relatively quickly" since Charles had to cancel engagements, meaning Harry might have found out via the news due to the time difference between England and California.

Buckingham Palace announced His Majesty's surgery on July 17, releasing a statement that read "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

A statement from Buckingham Palace on the King’s health here. Charles has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate, a benign condition, and will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure followed by a short period of recuperation pic.twitter.com/gnzpKs2tkj — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) January 17, 2024

The news came just over an hour after Kensington Palace's statement revealing that the Princess of Wales had undergone "planned abdominal surgery" and was in the hospital.

"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement read, in part. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter. The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

A statement from Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/6h3BCrqj5L — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2024

