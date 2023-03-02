Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Evicted' From Frogmore Cottage So Prince Andrew Can Move In

Samir Hussein - Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been told they must move out of Frogmore Cottage as a new resident is set to move in: Prince Andrew.

To recap, Queen Elizabeth II gave the property to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a wedding gift in 2018. But, after renovating Frogmore Cottage at great expense, the pair only lived there for a few months before stepping down as senior working royals and moving to the US.

Since then, the property has remained relatively vacant, although Harry and Meghan have stayed there on their brief visits to the UK. The pair also celebrated their daughter's first birthday at Frogmore Cottage last year.

But according to The Sun, King Charles III has instructed the Duke and Duchess to vacate the property entirely, and the couple are reportedly making plans to have the remainder of their belongings shipped to their Californian home.

The paper also reports that Prince Andrew is expected to move into the property. He currently resides at the Royal Lodge – with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson – but with King Charles apparently planning to cut his brother's income, Andrew will unlikely be able to afford the upkeep of the mansion. But, it doesn't seem that Andrew is too keen on the proposal.

'This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK,' an insider claimed.

'Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week,' the source went on. 'But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction.'

Previously, the Duke and Duchess said that retaining Frogmore Cottage meant that 'their family would always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom.'

Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm whether the suggestion that Harry and Meghan have been 'evicted' from Frogmore Cottage is true.

