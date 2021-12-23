Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Release First Photo Of Baby Lili In Holiday Card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released photos of their baby girl for the first time.

Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor made her official debut in the family’s new holiday card on Thursday, which also includes big brother Archie, who is 2.

The card, released on behalf of the organization Team Rubicon, shows the family of four with huge grins on all of their faces.

The photo was taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at the Sussexes’ home in Santa Barbara, California, earlier this summer.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement released by their Archewell Foundation team. “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family.”

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave,” the couple said before listing some of the charities they’ve donated to, including Team Rubicon, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All.

(Photo: Alexi Lubomirski)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

Lili was named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, whose family nickname is Lilibet. The little one’s middle name is, of course, a nod to her late grandmother, Princess Diana. Lili is the queen’s 11th grandchild.

Harry and Meghan released a sweet statement after the birth of their baby, telling supporters that Lili was “more than we could have ever imagined.”

“We remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” the couple said in a joint statement of thanks on their Archewell website. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

After Lili’s birth, both Harry and Meghan took off a few months for parental leave. The issue of paid parental leave is deeply personal to the Duchess of Sussex, who later advocated for it through an open letter to Congress, in bipartisan calls to senators, and during an in-person appearance at Andrew Ross Sorkin’s DealBook Online Summit in November.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

