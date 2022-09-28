Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to bottom of royal family’s website

Amber Raiken
·3 min read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s placement on the royal family’s official website has changed, with profiles for the couple moved closer to the bottom.

The change was made to the ‘Members of the Royal Family’ page, where the Duke of Sussex’s profile is now placed alongside Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. The Duchess of Sussex is now placed below her husband and alongside Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

As reported by The Telegraph, Meghan and Harry were not initially so close to the bottom of the page. Although the couple was always featured below senior royals such as the Prince and Princess of Wales, they were both ahead of other family members, including the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, who is 56th in the line of succession, and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

However, as noted by the outlet, the Sussexes are now below the Queen’s cousins, Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Kent, and the Duke of Gloucester, who are working members of the royal family.

The Telegraph also noted that, along with the Sussexes, Prince Andrew was repositioned to the bottom of the page.

The website’s update followed the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September, with the change coming one day after the late monarch’s royal mourning period ended.

According to The Telegraph, 15 months ago, the Sussexes, who announced in 2020 their intention to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, were first moved down on the royal family website, when they were placed below the Wessexes and Princess Anne. Prior to that move, they were listed right below the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Harry and Meghan, who moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties, returned to California from the UK last Wednesday, two days after the Queen’s state funeral.

The latest change to the royal family’s website comes amid continued speculation about a potential change in titles for the couple’s two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

When Charles became King, the Sussexes’ children inherited a right to be HRH, with Archie a prince and Lilibet a princess, as a result of the 1917 Letters Patent. The ruling, which was granted by King George V, allows grandchildren of the monarch to inherit His/Her Royal Highness (HRH) titles.

The royal family’s website is yet to reflect the children’s updated titles, with the King reportedly waiting on the release of Prince Harry’s book, set to come out in 2023, before deciding if Archie and Lilibet will get new titles.

In an excerpt of her new book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl claimed that she spoke to a source close to Charles, who said that the King is waiting to see what Harry will write about the royal family in his memoir.

“Would Charles go as far as barring Archie and Lilibet from becoming a prince and a princess now that the Sussexes are no longer working royals?” she wrote. “According to a source close to the King, ‘it depends a lot on what happens in the coming months, particularly with Harry’s book and their TV show.’”

Speaking to The Independent, royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter said that it is ultimately up to Harry and Meghan if they want their children to go by their titles.

“[Archie and Lilibet] automatically become prince and princess, simply because that’s how the rules are laid out,” she said. “It remains to be seen whether Harry and Meghan will want it and the pressure that comes with that. Charles could change the Letters Patent, and, if he does change the Letters Patent, it’s not a slight to Harry and Meghan.”

Latest Stories

  • Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast to return as royal mourning period ends

    Regularly scheduled episodes will return from October 4, Spotify said.

  • How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

    With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...

  • Constance Wu opens up about being sexually assaulted in new book: 'It wasn’t violent, but it was rape. Period.'

    Constance Wu reveals in her new book that she was sexually assaulted in her 20s. In an excerpt of Making a Scene, published by Vanity Fair, the Fresh Off the Boat actress, 40, opens up about the encounter with an "aspiring novelist" named Ty on their second date 20 years ago.

  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘demoted’ on Royal family website

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been “demoted” on the Royal family’s website to bottom billing alongside the Duke of York.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight as Yanks win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seve

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f