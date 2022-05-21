What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "most excited" about for the Queen's Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee – with all its festivities and a four day weekend – is fast approaching, meaning members of the public and the Royal Family are preparing for the big event. And that includes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who will be travelling from the US with their two children, three-year-old Archie Harrison and 11-month-old Lilibet Diana, for the special occasion.

The landmark event will be the first time that the Sussexes will be visiting the UK as a family of four, so understandably there's plenty for them to look forward to. But one element of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has got the Duke and Duchess of Sussex particularly "excited" for a very sweet reason.

Speaking to HollywoodLife, a source close to Harry and Meghan revealed that the duo can't wait to see their children bond with Her Majesty, especially given that Lilibet has never met her namesake, the Queen. "Harry has such a special relationship with her [the Queen] and so does Meghan, they can’t wait for her to spend time with her and to see her bond with Archie and Lili," the insider revealed, "that’s what they’re most excited about."

The source went on, "The whole weekend is going to be focused on The Queen but it's also Lili’s first birthday [4 June] so the timing is really lovely because they’ll be able to mark that big milestone with The Queen and the rest of Harry’s family."

As for how the family are preparing for the history-making event, the insider pointed out that this is undoubtedly a stressful time, given the Sussexes' concerns over their safety in the UK and their relationship with other members of the Royal Family since stepping down as senior royals in 2020. "They know all eyes will be on them, which is always stressful but at the same time it’s going to be a chance for them to show the world that they’re still very much a part of the family," the source said.

"The whole hoopla about them not being on the balcony was way off the mark, they’re very pleased to be able to step back from that. The last thing they want to do is take away attention from The Queen, they’re going to honour her and celebrate her."

Tbh, we can't wait to see the whole fam back together! Roll on June...

